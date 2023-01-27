Even before the Kansas City Chiefs stamped their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday night with a last-second victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City was already a winner in one way. As football fans flocked to Kansas City for Sunday's game, local businesses got a boost. It was the fifth year in a row that the Chiefs hosted the conference championship game, attracting visitors — and spending. Local tourism group Visit KC says the game typically brings in about $13 million for the local economy. Also in Kansas City, engineering firm Burns & McDonnell will receive $62 million after losing out on a building contract with the Kansas City International Airport. The ruling was unanimous, stating that the price is equivalent to what the firm would have received if the contract went into effect. Plus, residents of the St. Louis area may see more expensive utility bills after Missouri American Water proposed charging customers an extra $10 a month. Start your week with these stories and the rest of your Monday morning business news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO