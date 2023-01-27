Read full article on original website
Related
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
Missouri lawmaker re-files legislation to make MSHSAA mandated reporters
A Missouri lawmaker has again re-filed legislation to ensure employees of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) are mandated reporters.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri teachers association opposes open enrollment and Parents' Bill of Rights
The Missouri State Teachers Association is opposing legislation addressing two of Missouri Republicans’ education priorities — open enrollment and a Parents' Bill of Rights. The association voiced its opposition to the bills during the group’s visit to the Capitol on Tuesday. More than 100 educators gathered in Jefferson...
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
kttn.com
FCS Financial returns $39.5 million to members in cash patronage
Recently, the FCS Financial Board of Directors announced the cooperative is returning $39.5 million to their member-owners in cash patronage for the 2022 calendar year. “As a member-owned cooperative, FCS Financial is committed to the success of Missouri’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities,” Robert Guinn, FCS Financial CEO, says. “In 2022, we met the challenges presented to us and finished strong while remaining well-capitalized. Based on our yearend financial position, the board of directors determined that FCS Financial was able to share that success with our member-owners through our patronage program putting money back into Missouri’s rural communities.”
missouribusinessalert.com
Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21
Medical marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older can start selling it Feb. 6. The “vast majority” of medical marijuana facilities in Missouri, up to 97%, have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventory, said Lisa Cox, communications director with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Missouri that You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Missouri has a thriving wine country and loads of outdoor activities?. The small towns in Missouri have rich histories that you can still learn about. If you haven’t considered a road trip through Missouri, you might want to. Plan to stop at some of these...
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
While Missouri Amendment 3 permits marijuana use in private residences, it’s still against the law in parks, while walking along sidewalks, and in schools, both private and public.
kttn.com
Unemployment rates for northern Missouri counties as of December 2022
Unemployment rates among northern Missouri counties were either above or below two percent for December, the most recent month available. The Missouri unemployment rate is two point three (2.8%) percent. Grundy County has a rate of 2.3% with 94 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,129. In November,...
Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD
The magic in “magic mushrooms” may be the ability to defeat post-traumatic stress disorder, and a St. Charles County Republican lawmaker wants to make them legal in a treatment setting. State Rep. Tony Lovasco of O’Fallon isn’t a hippie. He says he’s never taken psilocybin mushrooms or smoked a joint. “I’ve never even smoked a […] The post Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri schools report high incidence of student seclusion and restraint: Is it time for change?
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - The recent law requiring schools in Missouri to report incidents of student seclusion and restraint to the state education department is a significant step forward in the fight for educational equity. In addition, this law highlights the urgency of addressing restrictive discipline practices in schools and the need for alternative, positive approaches to managing student behavior.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Chiefs success boosts local business; Missouri American Water seeks rate increase
Even before the Kansas City Chiefs stamped their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday night with a last-second victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City was already a winner in one way. As football fans flocked to Kansas City for Sunday's game, local businesses got a boost. It was the fifth year in a row that the Chiefs hosted the conference championship game, attracting visitors — and spending. Local tourism group Visit KC says the game typically brings in about $13 million for the local economy. Also in Kansas City, engineering firm Burns & McDonnell will receive $62 million after losing out on a building contract with the Kansas City International Airport. The ruling was unanimous, stating that the price is equivalent to what the firm would have received if the contract went into effect. Plus, residents of the St. Louis area may see more expensive utility bills after Missouri American Water proposed charging customers an extra $10 a month. Start your week with these stories and the rest of your Monday morning business news.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
Missouri coal power plants polluting the groundwater, report says
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A new report finds nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, showed improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91% of all coal plants in the United States.
Can You Have Backyard Chickens in Missouri Cities? – It Depends
This is not a new question, but it's one that's taken on new meaning with the skyrocketing price of eggs. Can you have backyard chickens in Missouri cities? The truth is it's a more complicated answer than you might think. It depends on a number of factors. As CNN reported...
KMBC.com
Marijuana dispensaries don't know exactly when recreational sales will start
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a typical Tuesday at Relief Resources Dispensary. The drive-thru has been busier than a fast food joint at lunchtime. This is before recreational marijuana sales haven't even started in Missouri. The state has until Feb. 6, 2023, to approve or deny applications on file...
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states.
plattecountylandmark.com
Parson pledges to widen I-70
In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan. His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”
comomag.com
OATS Transit is more than a ride
The buses, vans, and shuttles fill essential need across Missouri. In 87 counties around Missouri, OATS Transit buses, vans and shuttles crisscross the city streets, highways and rural roads, five days each week, and 357 days per year. Last year, OATS Transit provided 1 million rides across 11 million miles....
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
Comments / 0