Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado Couple Come Across a Bull Elk Standing in the Road. Man Asks it 'You Wanna Go, Bud?' & Elk Pops TireZack LoveParshall, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Fort Collins Police Befriend Lost Stuffed Bunny and Win Internet’s Hearts
It's amazing how the small things can bring so many smiles. Fort Collins Police Services shared out a photo of a bunny they found and they'd taken care of it, while waiting for its owner to come forward,. When there are stories in the news about police acting poorly, here...
Colorado is Home to the World’s Largest Public Key Collection
The beautiful mountain town of Estes Park, Colorado is famous for numerous reasons. First and foremost, it is home to the iconic Stanley Hotel which served as the inspiration for Stephen King's 'The Shining,' but there's another place in Estes Park with ties to celebrities that will absolutely blow your mind.
What Goes on at a Colorado Psychedelic Club Bash?
Ever since Colorado decriminalized certain psychedelic drugs including psilocybin mushrooms last year, awareness and celebration of these mind-altering substances have been fairly widespread across the state. On the heels of Proposition 122 passing, Colorado will see, among other things, a big psychedelic convention take place, as well as a large...
Colorado’s Self-Driving Lawnmower will Blow Your Mind
In this day and age, technology continuously advances and, more times than others makes our lives easier. That is certainly the case with a Colorado company's invention - the long-awaited self-driving lawnmower. Colorado Company Invents Self-Driving Lawnmower. The company that created this futuristic self-driving mower is known as Scythe Robotics...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago
We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
Pleased to ‘Mead’ You: Loveland Welcomes New Meadery to Downtown
If you've been looking for an alternative when it comes to going out in Downtown Loveland, take a stroll along Washington between 4th and 5th Streets. MeadKrieger Meadery and Wine Cellar has landed their Norse ways to bring people together. It's great to see this location finally get some "life" to it, after just sitting empty for many years.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
Greeley Police Department Responds After Arrest Video Goes Viral on Social Media
The Greeley Police Department (GPD) has responded to arrest footage making the rounds in Northern Colorado. The video in question went viral on social media, and on Monday (Jan. 30), FOX31 aired a report featuring the footage, which shows GPD officers using force on a man during an arrest gone awry.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Savanna Morrill
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
Sub-Zero Temperatures Forecasted Next Week For Northern Colorado
You better be ready to bundle up starting Saturday evening as a cold front will move through Colorado bringing sub-zero temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill could plummet to as low as 20 below over the course of a few nights. The Colorado area that could...
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
Casa Bonita Nears Grand Opening, Now Hiring 500 to Work at the Legendary Spot
Casa Bonita has new owners, a new chef, a new paint job, and will have a bunch of new hires when it re-opens in May. Who wouldn't want to be a part of such a Colorado legend?. 500 new employees for Casa Bonita does seem like a lot of people; that speaks to how much the new owners/management, including the South Park guys, are excited to bring new life to the Colfax classic.
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Enjoy Healthy Food With Clean Eatz
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Eating healthy can seem impossible when you're busy with work, friends, and family — but what if there was someone to help you?. Clean Eatz is that someone. Located in Johnstown, the restaurant...
