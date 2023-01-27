ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Executives Believe O.G. Anunoby Trade with Raptors Could Be Targeted by Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in win-now mode with one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they reportedly have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. "There's been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at Anunoby given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come," Michael Scotto reported Tuesday on the HoopsHype Podcast.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams

The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith

The Dallas Mavericks are getting sustained trade interest in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to multiple reports. Action Network's Matt Moore reported the Mavs "have been fielding offers for their wings in an effort to upgrade" and that Hardaway "is the name most commonly mentioned." The Athletic's Shams...
Bleacher Report

Bojan Bogdanović Responds to Pistons Trade Rumors: 'It's Not in My Control'

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."
Bleacher Report

Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade

On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report

The Definitive Case for Golden State Warriors Trading James Wiseman

As the Golden State Warriors near the 2023 NBA trade deadline with the viability of their title defense in doubt, time is of the essence. Considering the recent history of the franchise, that shouldn't make them uncomfortable. If nothing else, these Warriors are defined by their excellent timing. Stephen Curry...
Bleacher Report

Pistons' Game vs. Wizards Postponed; Team Remains Stuck in Dallas Due to Weather

The Detroit Pistons' home game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday has been postponed as the team remains stuck in Dallas because of severe weather. The following was released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/c3oYsdmwPA">pic.twitter.com/c3oYsdmwPA</a>. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III initially reported the Pistons would be stuck in Dallas until...
