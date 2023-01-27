Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Prepared to Offer 3 1st-Round Picks for Raptors' OG Anunoby
If the Toronto Raptors decide to move OG Anunoby before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the New York Knicks are expected to make a significant offer for the 25-year-old. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Knicks are "widely believed" to be preparing an offer of three first-round draft picks for Anunoby.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Interests 'Half the League' at Trade Deadline
As the Feb. 9 trade deadline draws closer, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly have a coveted player that interests multiple teams around the NBA. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, "half the league is calling" the Hawks to inquire about potential trades for shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Amick noted that Bogdanovic...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 76ers Eye 'Traditional' Center at Trade Deadline to Back Up Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly looking to fortify their depth behind Joel Embiid. Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reported the Sixers are seeking to acquire a "traditional" center at the deadline to play behind their All-Star big man. The Sixers have largely been underwhelmed with the play of Montrezl...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jazz Eye Equivalent of 1st-Rounder in Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt Trades
The Utah Jazz are reportedly seeking the "equivalent of a first-round pick" to acquire either Malik Beasley or Jarred Vanderbilt in trades, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have reportedly showed interest in trades for both players, per Scotto, while New York Knicks executive...
Bleacher Report
NBA Executives Believe O.G. Anunoby Trade with Raptors Could Be Targeted by Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are in win-now mode with one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they reportedly have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. "There's been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at Anunoby given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come," Michael Scotto reported Tuesday on the HoopsHype Podcast.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams
The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith
The Dallas Mavericks are getting sustained trade interest in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to multiple reports. Action Network's Matt Moore reported the Mavs "have been fielding offers for their wings in an effort to upgrade" and that Hardaway "is the name most commonly mentioned." The Athletic's Shams...
Bleacher Report
Bojan Bogdanović Responds to Pistons Trade Rumors: 'It's Not in My Control'
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bulls, Suns Discussed Jae Crowder for Coby White Trade Entering Deadline
Jae Crowder's exile remains one of the NBA's biggest storyline as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches, and the Chicago Bulls may have some interest in the Phoenix Suns veteran. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, "The Bulls and Suns have had conversations about a deal involving Coby...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Hornets' Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jalen McDaniels
Expect the Charlotte Hornets to be busy before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is "discussing center Mason Plumlee and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in trade conversations, sources say." Additionally, Jaden McDaniels "continues to be a name several teams like the...
Bleacher Report
Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade
On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
The Definitive Case for Golden State Warriors Trading James Wiseman
As the Golden State Warriors near the 2023 NBA trade deadline with the viability of their title defense in doubt, time is of the essence. Considering the recent history of the franchise, that shouldn't make them uncomfortable. If nothing else, these Warriors are defined by their excellent timing. Stephen Curry...
Bleacher Report
Pistons' Game vs. Wizards Postponed; Team Remains Stuck in Dallas Due to Weather
The Detroit Pistons' home game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday has been postponed as the team remains stuck in Dallas because of severe weather. The following was released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/c3oYsdmwPA">pic.twitter.com/c3oYsdmwPA</a>. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III initially reported the Pistons would be stuck in Dallas until...
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić's Trash Talk 'a Bunch of Nothing,' Pistons HC Dwane Casey Says
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey downplayed the trash talk between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and the Pistons bench during Dallas' 111-105 home win on Monday. Jeremy Layton of the New York Post relayed the quotes:. "It's a bunch of nothing, a bunch of nothing; We've seen...
Bleacher Report
Mavericks Rumors: Dallas Open to Trading Anyone Not Named Luka Dončić for Star Player
The Dallas Mavericks are desperate to find a star player to pair with Luka Dončić, so much so that the team is reportedly making almost everyone on the roster available prior to the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, the Mavs...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant, WNBA Twitter Hype Liberty After Breanna Stewart Joins Sabrina Ionescu
Breanna Stewart sent the basketball world into a frenzy by announcing she's signing with the New York Liberty. The 2018 WNBA MVP spent the past few weeks teasing fans with cryptic tweets that probably meant nothing at all. On Wednesday, she ended the drama:. Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel...
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Monitored by Kings Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly "monitoring the availability" of Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein (h/t Hoops Hype). Thybulle was named second-team All-Defense in each of the last two years, but he's seen a reduced role this season...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans' Devonte' Graham, Jaxson Hayes 'Considered Available'
The New Orleans Pelicans have dropped to 26-25 on the season amidst their eight-game losing streak. They're only 3-11 in the month of January. It wouldn't be shocking if the Pelicans tried to tweak their roster ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline in an effort to right the ship.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Calls Out Montrezl Harrell for Nic Claxton Remark: 'You're Not That Guy'
Kevin Durant didn't appreciate Philadelphia 76ers backup center Montrezl Harrell dismissing Nic Claxton's importance to the Brooklyn Nets. On the latest episode of The ETCs Podcast, Durant was upset Harrell refused to acknowledge Claxton is having a good season. "Come on, Montrezl, you was talking crazy. … You not like...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard's Blazers 'Would Love' to Trade for Raptors' OG Anunoby
As the Portland Trail Blazers seek answers to get back into the playoff mix in the Western Conference, they are keeping an eye on what the Toronto Raptors are going to do ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. On The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted the Blazers...
Comments / 0