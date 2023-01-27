Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams
The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.
Report: Jazz Eye Equivalent of 1st-Rounder in Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt Trades
The Utah Jazz are reportedly seeking the "equivalent of a first-round pick" to acquire either Malik Beasley or Jarred Vanderbilt in trades, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have reportedly showed interest in trades for both players, per Scotto, while New York Knicks executive...
LeBron James' Historic Night Lionized by NBA Twitter as Lakers Beat Knicks
LeBron James is on the cusp of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. But Tuesday night, it was his passing that earned him a few more career milestones. The Los Angeles Lakers legend moved up to fourth on the all-time assists leaderboard, surpassing Mark Jackson and Steve...
Paolo Banchero, Scoot Henderson Headline 2023 NBA Rising Stars Player Pool
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and expected top-five draft pick Scoot Henderson headline the pool of players set for the 2023 NBA Rising Stars Challenge. The NBA released the full list of players Tuesday on its app. "Anytime you can get a chance to be a part of All-Star Weekend,...
Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade
On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos', Saints' Updated Draft Picks After Reported Sean Payton Trade
The Denver Broncos have agreed on compensation with the New Orleans Saints to acquire the rights to head coach Sean Payton, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Broncos will deal their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round selection for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round choice. Payton stepped down after the...
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith
The Dallas Mavericks are getting sustained trade interest in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to multiple reports. Action Network's Matt Moore reported the Mavs "have been fielding offers for their wings in an effort to upgrade" and that Hardaway "is the name most commonly mentioned." The Athletic's Shams...
Bulls Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević Not Expected to Be Traded
The Chicago Bulls may not even qualify for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, but they reportedly do not plan to trade any of their Big Three in an effort to either rebuild or shake things up. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported "the current impression of the rival executives...
Twitter Rips Tom Thibodeau, Knicks for Blowing Comeback vs. Lakers in Loss
The New York Knicks wasted a 37-point outing from Jalen Brunson en route to a 129-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Knicks never led in the fourth quarter but found themselves with the ball and a chance for the win after Brunson took a charge on an Anthony Davis layup attempt with 4.5 seconds remaining and the score tied at 114.
Meyers Leonard Eyes NBA Return After Use of Antisemitic Slur: I Made a 'Huge Mistake'
Meyers Leonard, who hopes to return to the NBA, opened up during an interview with ESPN's Jeremy Schaap for Outside the Lines about his use of an antisemitic slur. "I feel like I'm living in a bad dream," he said of the 2021 incident in which he used an antisemitic slur during a video game live stream. "... There's not a hateful cell in my body. And I know that I made a huge, huge mistake."
Luka Dončić's Trash Talk 'a Bunch of Nothing,' Pistons HC Dwane Casey Says
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey downplayed the trash talk between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and the Pistons bench during Dallas' 111-105 home win on Monday. Jeremy Layton of the New York Post relayed the quotes:. "It's a bunch of nothing, a bunch of nothing; We've seen...
Kawhi Leonard Amazes NBA Twitter With Dominance as Clippers Beat Bulls
The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night at United Center to improve to 29-25 on the season. While veteran Norman Powell put up an impressive 27 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench in the win, it was Kawhi Leonard who caught the attention of many following a 33-point night.
Bojan Bogdanović Responds to Pistons Trade Rumors: 'It's Not in My Control'
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says Pacers' Andrew Nembhard Told His Father Tee to 'Shut Up'
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant got into a small altercation with Indiana Pacers guards Andrew Nembhard and Chris Duarte in Sunday's win, and it was apparently caused by an interaction with his father. On Monday, Morant told reporters that the incident stemmed from Nembhard telling his father, Tee...
NBA Rumors: Heat's Kyle Lowry Subject of Trade Calls from Teams Ahead of Deadline
The Miami Heat are reportedly receiving trade interest in one of their veteran starters. Matt Moore of Action Network reports that point guard Kyle Lowry has been the subject of calls from other teams as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. "Some recent reporting out of Miami has suggested that...
Clippers Trade Rumors: Fred VanVleet a More Likely LAC Target than Mike Conley
The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly more interested in Fred VanVleet than Mike Conley if they are going to address the point guard position ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. "Conley to the Clippers, I can tell you that that one is, I think, unlikely to happen because I...
76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Monitored by Kings Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly "monitoring the availability" of Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein (h/t Hoops Hype). Thybulle was named second-team All-Defense in each of the last two years, but he's seen a reduced role this season...
NBA Rumors: Bulls, Suns Discussed Jae Crowder for Coby White Trade Entering Deadline
Jae Crowder's exile remains one of the NBA's biggest storyline as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches, and the Chicago Bulls may have some interest in the Phoenix Suns veteran. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, "The Bulls and Suns have had conversations about a deal involving Coby...
NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans' Devonte' Graham, Jaxson Hayes 'Considered Available'
The New Orleans Pelicans have dropped to 26-25 on the season amidst their eight-game losing streak. They're only 3-11 in the month of January. It wouldn't be shocking if the Pelicans tried to tweak their roster ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline in an effort to right the ship.
