Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams

The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade

On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Broncos', Saints' Updated Draft Picks After Reported Sean Payton Trade

The Denver Broncos have agreed on compensation with the New Orleans Saints to acquire the rights to head coach Sean Payton, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Broncos will deal their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round selection for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round choice. Payton stepped down after the...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith

The Dallas Mavericks are getting sustained trade interest in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to multiple reports. Action Network's Matt Moore reported the Mavs "have been fielding offers for their wings in an effort to upgrade" and that Hardaway "is the name most commonly mentioned." The Athletic's Shams...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Twitter Rips Tom Thibodeau, Knicks for Blowing Comeback vs. Lakers in Loss

The New York Knicks wasted a 37-point outing from Jalen Brunson en route to a 129-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Knicks never led in the fourth quarter but found themselves with the ball and a chance for the win after Brunson took a charge on an Anthony Davis layup attempt with 4.5 seconds remaining and the score tied at 114.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Meyers Leonard Eyes NBA Return After Use of Antisemitic Slur: I Made a 'Huge Mistake'

Meyers Leonard, who hopes to return to the NBA, opened up during an interview with ESPN's Jeremy Schaap for Outside the Lines about his use of an antisemitic slur. "I feel like I'm living in a bad dream," he said of the 2021 incident in which he used an antisemitic slur during a video game live stream. "... There's not a hateful cell in my body. And I know that I made a huge, huge mistake."
ILLINOIS STATE
Bleacher Report

Kawhi Leonard Amazes NBA Twitter With Dominance as Clippers Beat Bulls

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night at United Center to improve to 29-25 on the season. While veteran Norman Powell put up an impressive 27 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench in the win, it was Kawhi Leonard who caught the attention of many following a 33-point night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Bojan Bogdanović Responds to Pistons Trade Rumors: 'It's Not in My Control'

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."
DETROIT, MI

