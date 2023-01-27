ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
scriptype.com

Historic Stagecoach Building houses many businesses

Featured Photo: Several small businesses now operate from the 1830 Stagecoach building. Photos by W. Turrell. The Stagecoach Building, on the corner of Brecksville and Streetsboro roads, has seen many incarnations since 1830 when James Weld built the Center Hotel and stagecoach mail stop. A large room upstairs was used as a dance hall well into the 20th century, and late in the century, the building was a popular lawn and garden store.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Canadian casket maker wins tax credit for new Cleveland manufacturing plant

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Canadian casket manufacturer will open a new plant in Cleveland, potentially creating 100 new jobs. Victoriaville & Co. has plans to open a 67,000 square-foot factory in Cleveland. The company is the third-largest hardwood casket manufacturer in North America and a large distributor of supplies for funerals. It’s based in Canada and operates in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Strongsville to pay CT Consultants more than $200,000 for Whitney Road covered bridge reconstruction

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The city has hired a Mentor engineering, architectural and planning firm to oversee the reconstruction of a one-lane covered bridge on Whitney Road. CT Consultants Inc. will act as the project’s construction manager. The city will pay the firm no more than $202,074, under a contract approved by City Council earlier this month.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Lewis’ estate makes $1M gift to Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Public Media received a $1 million gift from the estate of Toby Devan Lewis, a longtime supporter, former board trustee and chairs council member, who has built a national reputation for recognizing and nurturing up-and-coming artists as a prominent arts benefactor, according to a news release. As a pioneer...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Auburn Township fire heavily damages home

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy