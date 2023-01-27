Read full article on original website
Lorain County EMA advises schools to close on day of April 2024 total solar eclipse
ELYRIA, Ohio — April 8, 2024 seems like a long way away. But as school leaders start planning their academic calendars for next year, safety officials in Lorain County are advising districts to close on that specific day because of a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Lorain County Office of Emergency...
Historic Stagecoach Building houses many businesses
Featured Photo: Several small businesses now operate from the 1830 Stagecoach building. Photos by W. Turrell. The Stagecoach Building, on the corner of Brecksville and Streetsboro roads, has seen many incarnations since 1830 when James Weld built the Center Hotel and stagecoach mail stop. A large room upstairs was used as a dance hall well into the 20th century, and late in the century, the building was a popular lawn and garden store.
Neighbors worry about biosolids in Lorain County
For the past several months, fears have hovered over one community in southeast Lorain County, after a company known for its use of biosolids bought nearly 150 acres last June.
Millions in Ohio city’s medical debt could be erased by new measure
If approved, the city would donate $1.9 million from its more than $511 million in American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief funding to RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that uses donations to buy up medical debt in large bundles "for pennies on the dollar," then wipe it, according to a Monday news release.
Brecksville residents express concerns about crime, flooding, bright lights that may result from Valor Acres
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents, speaking at a Jan. 26 public hearing on the proposed mixed-use section of Valor Acres, expressed concerns that crime, flooding, bright lights and low-rent housing might result from the development. Some residents also didn’t care for the five-story height of each proposed building in the 24-acre...
More revelations in public records about astronomical payouts for MetroHealth execs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth plans to pay four executives $50,000 to $100,000 each in bonuses if they stay on through this year. And the embattled health system agreed in December to pay a former executive her 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she resigned. We’re talking about golden...
Canadian casket maker wins tax credit for new Cleveland manufacturing plant
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Canadian casket manufacturer will open a new plant in Cleveland, potentially creating 100 new jobs. Victoriaville & Co. has plans to open a 67,000 square-foot factory in Cleveland. The company is the third-largest hardwood casket manufacturer in North America and a large distributor of supplies for funerals. It’s based in Canada and operates in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
Cleveland-area nonprofit accused of running an employment scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An organization listing a Cleveland address is being accused of running an employment scam where employees went unpaid and were charged hundreds of dollars to use company-owned equipment. Thrive LGBT, a nonprofit created in February of 2022, is being investigated by the Cleveland Better Business Bureau...
Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
Ex-top official of Geis Cos. pleads guilty to embezzling $1 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former top official for a well-known construction and real-estate company admitted Monday to embezzling $1 million from the business. Michael Harman, a certified public accountant and the former controller of Geis Cos., pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns. Harman...
Not safe to sit? School needs money for new seats
“We found, we moved things around in our own school budget and paid $116,000 for rental bleachers. We cannot do that again."
‘Intolerable’: Cleveland Heights couple bringing pizza oven lawsuit testify to years of hardship
Brooks Jones and his wife Mika filed the lawsuit against their neighbors, Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome, after other attempts to resolve the dispute over the pizza oven failed.
Strongsville to pay CT Consultants more than $200,000 for Whitney Road covered bridge reconstruction
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The city has hired a Mentor engineering, architectural and planning firm to oversee the reconstruction of a one-lane covered bridge on Whitney Road. CT Consultants Inc. will act as the project’s construction manager. The city will pay the firm no more than $202,074, under a contract approved by City Council earlier this month.
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters.
New year brings new programs to Parma’s Donna Smallwood Activities Center
PARMA, Ohio -- After the completion of a member survey last fall, Donna Smallwood Senior Center Director Erin Lally said she’s been tweaking programming at the popular West Ridgewood Drive venue. “We had a lot of feedback,” Lally said. “One of the things they asked was that we try...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
Lewis’ estate makes $1M gift to Ideastream Public Media
Ideastream Public Media received a $1 million gift from the estate of Toby Devan Lewis, a longtime supporter, former board trustee and chairs council member, who has built a national reputation for recognizing and nurturing up-and-coming artists as a prominent arts benefactor, according to a news release. As a pioneer...
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
Auburn Township fire heavily damages home
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
