Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
How a Minnesota payer is boosting Medicaid outreach ahead of redeterminations
UCare is awarding grants to healthcare organizations across Minnesota to help them prepare for the impact of upcoming Medicaid redeterminations. The nation has been under continuous Medicaid enrollment since early 2020. On April 1, states will be allowed to begin determining who is and is not eligible for the program. Recent estimates have said that up to 18 million people could lose coverage over the course of about a year.
beckerspayer.com
Blue Shield of California launching virtual-first health plan
Blue Shield of California is launching a virtual-first health plan in partnership with care navigation platform Accolade. The 'Virtual Blue" health benefits plan will offer $0 out-of-pocket costs for virtual primary care, specialty care for 20 specialties, urgent care and mental care, according to a Jan. 30 news release. Members...
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico cancels Medicaid procurement process following leadership shakeup
New Mexico has canceled its current Medicaid contract procurement process as the state's Human Services Department director and Medicaid director depart. The state will issue a new, expedited request for proposals, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the state's human services department. The Albuquerque Journal reported the cancellation...
beckerspayer.com
How BCBS Tennessee will use its 1st ever health equity report
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has completed its first annual health equity report and will use the findings as a benchmark to drive further progress, Andrea Willis, MD, chief medical officer for BCBS Tennessee, said in the Tennessean Jan. 26. In a op-ed for the newspaper, Dr. Willis said the payer's...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Rhode Island expands access to behavioral health services
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has expanded access to behavioral health services with three providers in the state. The expanded access went into effect in late 2022 with the following providers, according to a Jan. 23 news release from the insurer:. Providence Behavioral Health: Child psychiatry, adult...
beckerspayer.com
Molina names Nebraska market president
Molina Healthcare named Frank Clepper as plan president for the payer's Nebraska operations. According to a Jan. 31 news release, Mr. Clepper was most recently regional vice president for business at primary care provider ChenMed. He also previously served as Medicaid market president in Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico for Anthem, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Comments / 0