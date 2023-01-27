ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
xpopress.com

Pinnacle 5 Minerals, LLC at The Mineral City Show 2023 Tucson

Pinnacle 5 Minerals LLC is a family-owned & operated business out of Colorado with over 35 years of experience mining in the state. They are the world's leading producer of Smoky Quartz & Amazonite combination specimens and Colorado Topaz. Pinnacle 5 Minerals, LLC is exhibiting at The Mineral City Show in Building D, Room 32 during the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Showcase.
TUCSON, AZ
xpopress.com

G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Gem Mall 2023

G&LW's expanded Market area now offers a larger rock and mineral selection. Located next to the Holidome registration area, exhibitors in the Market will open at 9 am for “early bird” hours! G&LW’s wholesale show continues to present exceptional international and national exhibitors who offer a great variety of merchandise. Don't forget, UPS is onsite for your shipping needs. The G&LW shows are free, wholesale ONLY, shows. You must have your tax id, business license, or other business credentials for entry.
TUCSON, AZ
xpopress.com

Miners Co-op Rock Show 2023

Buy direct from miners, rockhounds, lapidary artists, dealers, and collectors offering great deals and knowledge. This show is open to the public with free admission, free plentiful parking, and offers both wholesale and retail merchandise. Dogs & children are welcome at this outdoor show. #xpopress #gemshowinsider #gemshowguide #gemadmember #ezguide #gemandmineralshow...
MARANA, AZ
xpopress.com

Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show 2023 (NEW LOCATION!)

Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (moved to new location) | Other articles from this show | All articles. JG&M Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (moved to a new location) ALL OF THE 2022 MAIN AVE EXHIBITORS HAVE MOVED TO THE JG&M EXPO AT SIMPSON SHOW THIS YEAR. PLEASE VISIT 601 W. SIMPSON ST. TO SEE THE FORMER MAIN AVE. FOSSIL & MINERAL SHOW VENDORS! VISIT THE JG&M EXPO SIMPSON STREET SHOW PROFILE PAGE FOR MORE DETAILS.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Benson, Arizona – January 2023 – Train Park

The small town of Benson, Arizona is along the Southern Pacific lines about 60 miles east of Tucson. Amtrak trains stop here 6 times a week, 3 eastbound and 3 westbound. Technically the official Amtrak station is a little metal shelter, but fortunately the town has built a replica of the original station, which is used as a visitor center.
BENSON, AZ
azbex.com

Tucson Approves American Battery Factory Incentives

In Dec. 2022, American Battery Factory announced that Tucson had been selected as the company’s corporate headquarters and site of the country’s largest facility for the production of lithium iron phosphate battery cells. The Tucson Mayor and City Council have approved a Primary Jobs Incentive development agreement with ABF.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Local Restaurant Has Closed

Every community has its own neighborhood bar and grill. A place where everyone knows everyone, where the servers remember the names of patrons, and there’s always a favorite on the menu. They are locally owned and often have been passed down from one generation to the next, as they continue to service the children, and grandchildren of past tenants. Throughout Tucson, there’s no shortage of these destinations, but one particular neighborhood restaurant has now officially closed its doors.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TMC Mega Raffle tickets go on sale Feb. 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for the 11th annual TMC Mega Raffle go on sale Feb. 2. The popular raffle supports Tucson Medical Center and the southern Arizona community. The raffle has sold out early the past six years and has generated nearly $13 million for patient care...
TUCSON, AZ
xpopress.com

G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Holidome 2023

G&LW's expanded Market area now offers a larger rock and mineral selection. Located next to the Holidome registration area, exhibitors in the Market will open at 9 am for “early bird” hours! G&LW’s wholesale show continues to present exceptional international and national exhibitors who offer a great variety of merchandise. Don't forget, UPS is onsite for your shipping needs. The G&LW shows are free, wholesale ONLY, shows. You must have your tax id, business license, or other business credentials for entry.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Take a bilingual tour of Tucson with this middle school teacher

El Tiradito Wishing Shrine in the city’s Barrio Viejo neighborhood, south of the Tucson Convention Center, is said to be a sanctuary dedicated to a sinful man. You can find candles constantly burning at the site, 420 S. Main Ave., and little holes in the walls filled with letters from visitors. People leave offerings like food, teddy bears and art.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy