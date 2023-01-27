Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
xpopress.com
Pinnacle 5 Minerals, LLC at The Mineral City Show 2023 Tucson
Pinnacle 5 Minerals LLC is a family-owned & operated business out of Colorado with over 35 years of experience mining in the state. They are the world's leading producer of Smoky Quartz & Amazonite combination specimens and Colorado Topaz. Pinnacle 5 Minerals, LLC is exhibiting at The Mineral City Show in Building D, Room 32 during the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Showcase.
How Tucson banks water for the future
Water is a valuable resource in the desert so the City of Tucson keeps a lot of its water in a bank.
xpopress.com
G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Gem Mall 2023
G&LW's expanded Market area now offers a larger rock and mineral selection. Located next to the Holidome registration area, exhibitors in the Market will open at 9 am for “early bird” hours! G&LW’s wholesale show continues to present exceptional international and national exhibitors who offer a great variety of merchandise. Don't forget, UPS is onsite for your shipping needs. The G&LW shows are free, wholesale ONLY, shows. You must have your tax id, business license, or other business credentials for entry.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Local Tucson artisan market Floozy Flea features thrifted finds, original works, live performances
University of Arizona student May Downs runs Floozy Flea, a local Tucson artisan market. Handmade jewelry, local art, vintage clothes and live performances are some of the many gems to be found at Floozy Flea, local Tucson market. University of Arizona student May Downs once sold a hot pink shirt...
xpopress.com
Miners Co-op Rock Show 2023
Buy direct from miners, rockhounds, lapidary artists, dealers, and collectors offering great deals and knowledge. This show is open to the public with free admission, free plentiful parking, and offers both wholesale and retail merchandise. Dogs & children are welcome at this outdoor show. #xpopress #gemshowinsider #gemshowguide #gemadmember #ezguide #gemandmineralshow...
xpopress.com
Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show 2023 (NEW LOCATION!)
Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (moved to new location) | Other articles from this show | All articles. JG&M Main Avenue Fossil & Mineral Show (moved to a new location) ALL OF THE 2022 MAIN AVE EXHIBITORS HAVE MOVED TO THE JG&M EXPO AT SIMPSON SHOW THIS YEAR. PLEASE VISIT 601 W. SIMPSON ST. TO SEE THE FORMER MAIN AVE. FOSSIL & MINERAL SHOW VENDORS! VISIT THE JG&M EXPO SIMPSON STREET SHOW PROFILE PAGE FOR MORE DETAILS.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Benson, Arizona – January 2023 – Train Park
The small town of Benson, Arizona is along the Southern Pacific lines about 60 miles east of Tucson. Amtrak trains stop here 6 times a week, 3 eastbound and 3 westbound. Technically the official Amtrak station is a little metal shelter, but fortunately the town has built a replica of the original station, which is used as a visitor center.
azbex.com
Tucson Approves American Battery Factory Incentives
In Dec. 2022, American Battery Factory announced that Tucson had been selected as the company’s corporate headquarters and site of the country’s largest facility for the production of lithium iron phosphate battery cells. The Tucson Mayor and City Council have approved a Primary Jobs Incentive development agreement with ABF.
Fronteras Desk
Tucson's newly-reopened affordable housing waitlist draws more than 15K submissions
The city of Tucson has finished its first round of a program reopened last year to allow residents to join a waitlist for public housing. This week, city officials said they received more than 15,000 pre-applications during the three-week window that opened Jan. 3. Those pre-applications will now be entered...
The Old West And Hollywood Are Doing Just Fine In Arizona
If you are a fan of westerns, you've probably already seen this place a zillion times. I love westerns ... biker movies, horror, comedy and music documentaries round out my top 5 ... and I've seen hundreds, if not thousands. Westerns are practically what todays movie industry was built on.
thisistucson.com
We're hosting our first-ever market! Local makers, a book hunt and a donation drive 👀
I remember going to Pop Cycle for the first time. It was in middle school, with my best friend Michaela. I was amazed by the handmade items, the funky license plates hanging throughout the store, cut into pieces to spell out different words and Tucson sayings. Into adulthood, she was...
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
Popular Local Restaurant Has Closed
Every community has its own neighborhood bar and grill. A place where everyone knows everyone, where the servers remember the names of patrons, and there’s always a favorite on the menu. They are locally owned and often have been passed down from one generation to the next, as they continue to service the children, and grandchildren of past tenants. Throughout Tucson, there’s no shortage of these destinations, but one particular neighborhood restaurant has now officially closed its doors.
Volunteering during 'Save Our Saguaros' Month can help prevent wildfires
Each year, the 'Save Our Saguaros' campaign uses volunteer action in the field with to spread awareness about invasive grasses which pose a threat to native wildlife.
KOLD-TV
TMC Mega Raffle tickets go on sale Feb. 2
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for the 11th annual TMC Mega Raffle go on sale Feb. 2. The popular raffle supports Tucson Medical Center and the southern Arizona community. The raffle has sold out early the past six years and has generated nearly $13 million for patient care...
xpopress.com
G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Holidome 2023
G&LW's expanded Market area now offers a larger rock and mineral selection. Located next to the Holidome registration area, exhibitors in the Market will open at 9 am for “early bird” hours! G&LW’s wholesale show continues to present exceptional international and national exhibitors who offer a great variety of merchandise. Don't forget, UPS is onsite for your shipping needs. The G&LW shows are free, wholesale ONLY, shows. You must have your tax id, business license, or other business credentials for entry.
thisistucson.com
Take a bilingual tour of Tucson with this middle school teacher
El Tiradito Wishing Shrine in the city’s Barrio Viejo neighborhood, south of the Tucson Convention Center, is said to be a sanctuary dedicated to a sinful man. You can find candles constantly burning at the site, 420 S. Main Ave., and little holes in the walls filled with letters from visitors. People leave offerings like food, teddy bears and art.
Pack of dogs attack on livestock leaves Grand Champion cow dead
A Catalina Foothills grieves the loss of a 4-H award-winning cow, after a brutal dog attack on livestock leaves one dead, and two injured
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
Comments / 0