ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Here are the new CATS services changes for February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Charlotte Named One of America’s Most Festive Cities

Christmas may be over, but it’s always great to be in jolly good spirits. 2022 was one wild year, but cities across the country ended it right with the most beautiful, festive decorations. December is a great way to end a year, but it is also one of the most beautiful times of the year. All of the Christmas decorations and holiday spirit will put just about anyone in a great mood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
13newsnow.com

Concord native crowned Miss USA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
CONCORD, NC
power98fm.com

Charlotte Home to North Carolina’s Best Breakfast Sandwich

Are you a fan of breakfast sandwiches? I know some people feel like a breakfast sandwich can change the way they tackle a day. Personally, the only breakfast sandwich I am big on is grilled cheese. I know, very basic of me. But, breakfast in general can be very important. It truly kick-starts your day and helps you be able to better navigate the day. From fast food spots to bagel shops and coffee shops, you can find a good breakfast sandwich. But, where are the best?
CHARLOTTE, NC
myzeo.com

The Best Van and RV Campgrounds in North Carolina

Are you planning the trip of a lifetime through the Tar Heel State?. If that is the case, you better know the best van and RV campgrounds in NC!. Regardless of where you travel in an RV, you are en route for a thrilling adventure. However, North Carolina is the jewel in the crown for any RV or travel enthusiast. Over 1 million Americans live in a van or an RV, and this picture-perfect state is at the top of their travel bucket list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WNCT

NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March

In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March. In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. Mentally challenged teen who...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

7 Fast Food Restaurants We Wish Would Come To North Carolina

We do have some good fast food here in North Carolina. I know I personally could not live without Chick-fil-a. No matter how long the line is I seem to end up there at least once a week. And North Carolina’s own Bojangles and Cookout is a southern staple. Of course, we have all the heavy hitter chains like Mcdonalds’, Burger King, Wendy’s, etc. But just like Bojangles and Cookout are North Carolina institutions there are chains local to other parts of the country that we (unfortunately) don’t have here. If you’ve traveled outside of the state chances are you’ve had the chance to dine at a fast food restaurant that we don’t have in North Carolina. And some of them leave you begging for them to open one up here.
COLORADO STATE
power98fm.com

North Carolina Media Personality Wins Big On Wheel of Fortune

A North Carolina media personality wins big on Wheel of Fortune. We could not be happier for Brandon O’Brien who now resides in Nashville. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because he was on the air here in Charlotte, North Carolina from 2001-2006. Always a great guy with a ready smile and a love of television and game shows. Brandon recently won big on “Wheel of Fortune” in the main game and also in the bonus round. All in all he won $52,000 in cash and prizes including a new car and a trip to New Orleans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

Made in NC: Bright Black

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
DURHAM, NC
qcitymetro.com

On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams

In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

These Are The Dirtiest Cities In North Carolina Ranked

People are flocking to cities these days. The populations of major metropolitan areas are booming with hundreds of people moving daily. And while the benefits can be fantastic, there are some downsides to city living as well. One of those can be that cities are typically dirtier than other locations. But luckily here in North Carolina, it is not nearly as bad as it is in other places like New York City and Boston (the only place I’ve actually seen a rat on the street). Though often times city living does come with more pollution, trash, and yes even rats. But what cities are the dirtiest? Well, our friends at LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America. And the good news is that none of the highest-ranking dirtiest cities were in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy