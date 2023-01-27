ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Kyle Smaine: US freestyle skier dies aged 31 in avalanche in Japan

Former US world champion freestyle skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche, his family have confirmed. Smaine, 31, was one of two skiers killed on the east slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura in Japan, when the incident happened on Sunday. His father, William Smaine, confirmed to NBC News on...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
tennisuptodate.com

Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am

Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
CBS News

Mysterious shipwreck identified as warship that sank in 1672

A 17th-century shipwreck off the coast of southern England has been identified as the Dutch warship Klein Hollandia, which sank after a surprise attack in 1672, heritage body Historic England said Friday.Dubbed the "Unknown Wreck off Eastbourne" since it was discovered near the seaside resort, the 44-gun Klein Hollandia was identified through research by the agency and Dutch counterparts working with nautical archaeologists.The wreck, which is 103 feet underwater, was found by a local dive operator in 2019. The ship "was considered so important that it was granted the highest level of protection in the same year," under the Protection...

