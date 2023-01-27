ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

TIMELINE: Tracking snow chances, wintry mix in the DMV this week

WASHINGTON (7News) — First Alert Weather is On Your Side looking at a quick dose of snow showers and flurries overnight. Light snow under inch, but may have some slick spots until temperatures get above freezing. Tracking a quick hitting weather maker overnight with snow showers and flurries. Snow...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC Weather: Cold front arrives Tuesday; wintry mix possible

WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather Team continues to track a cold front set to arrive Tuesday morning. Showers will accompany this weather maker but should clear by midday. Highs for the day will likely occur before sunrise as temperatures tumble during the day. By evening, thermometers will read-only in the 30s.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Vienna leaders vote to limit pickleball play after noise complaints

VIENNA, Va. (7News) — There are new rules for pickleball players in Vienna. Monday night, the town council voted to limit the days and hours that people can play the sport at Glyndon Park. Now, people can only play pickleball four days a week. The decision came after noise...
VIENNA, VA
WJLA

Colder weather pattern settles in this week -- here's what to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — After weeks of a mild weather pattern across the Mid-Atlantic, January 2023 will go down in the record books in the top three warmest on record in Washington, D.C. As February kicks off this week, winter returns with a colder weather pattern and two weather-makers that...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man dead, woman hospitalized after electrical fire at Rockville home

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is dead and a woman remains in the hospital Tuesday morning after an overnight house fire in Rockville, Maryland, officials say. Just before 11:15 p.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in the area of Aspen Hill, according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

'Keep them out of trouble': DC launches youth summer program

WASHINGTON (7News) — The late D.C. Mayor Marion Barry created the city’s youth summer employment program back in 1979. For decades he truly was a champion for the youth, giving so many in the city their first jobs. Mayor Muriel Bowser who has made youth issues a top...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office pens note to driver clocked at 116 in 55 mph zone

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) penned a letter Tuesday directly to an alleged speed violator, clocked traveling at 116 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The traffic violation happened on Harry Byrd Highway at Belmont Ridge Road, according to...
WJLA

4 people, including 2 children, struck by vehicle in Prince George's County

ADELPHI, Md. (7News) — Four people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital Monday morning after being struck in Prince George's County, authorities said. Around 7 a.m., the chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), Pete Piringer, tweeted that crews responded to a collision involving multiple pedestrians along Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in Adelphi.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

