FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJLA
TIMELINE: Tracking snow chances, wintry mix in the DMV this week
WASHINGTON (7News) — First Alert Weather is On Your Side looking at a quick dose of snow showers and flurries overnight. Light snow under inch, but may have some slick spots until temperatures get above freezing. Tracking a quick hitting weather maker overnight with snow showers and flurries. Snow...
WJLA
DC Weather: Cold front arrives Tuesday; wintry mix possible
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather Team continues to track a cold front set to arrive Tuesday morning. Showers will accompany this weather maker but should clear by midday. Highs for the day will likely occur before sunrise as temperatures tumble during the day. By evening, thermometers will read-only in the 30s.
WJLA
Pickleball battle: Va. community divided on restricting the sport due to noise complaints
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The fastest-growing sport in America is called pickleball, and its explosion in popularity is leading to an increasing number of complaints about the noise it creates. On Monday night, the Vienna Town Council is expected to vote on whether to restrict what days of the week people can play at Glyndon Park.
WJLA
Vienna leaders vote to limit pickleball play after noise complaints
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — There are new rules for pickleball players in Vienna. Monday night, the town council voted to limit the days and hours that people can play the sport at Glyndon Park. Now, people can only play pickleball four days a week. The decision came after noise...
WJLA
Safe passage worker dead after shooting near Coolidge High School in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. Safe Passage Worker is dead after he was shot in Northwest near the area of three D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) on Monday afternoon, MPD Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the 500...
WJLA
Man's BMW carjacked at gunpoint in Crystal City; Arlington police looking for 4 men
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday in Crystal City, Arlington police said, adding that they are now looking for four men in connection to the crime. The incident took place around 10:14 p.m. in the 400 block of 23rd Street S. A man was...
WJLA
Colder weather pattern settles in this week -- here's what to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — After weeks of a mild weather pattern across the Mid-Atlantic, January 2023 will go down in the record books in the top three warmest on record in Washington, D.C. As February kicks off this week, winter returns with a colder weather pattern and two weather-makers that...
WJLA
Frustration among businesses as safety concerns persist at Alexandria shopping center
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — 7News is hearing from business owners and store employees at Alexandria's Bradlee Shopping Center, who say safety concerns persist nearly eight months after a fight between teens turned deadly in the shopping center parking lot. It was May of 2022 when an 18-year-old Alexandria City...
WJLA
Ask A Trainer: Indoor electrical safety tips, including how to use power strips safely
Welcome to Ask A Trainer by F.H. Furr, where questions from local homeowners are answered. Thomas in Montgomery Village recently asked if it is okay to use multiple power strips in one outlet. This is an excellent question. When used sparingly, power strips can be a great way to plug...
WJLA
'A long road ahead': Family of Karon Blake cautiously optimistic after killer's arrest
WASHINGTON (7News) — For the first time in nearly a month, Sean Long and other family members of Karon Blake,13, can finally exhale after the man who shot and killed the teenager turned himself in and is now under arrest. On Tuesday morning, Jason Michael Lewis, 41, turned himself...
WJLA
1 in custody after arson at Arlington apartment building, officials say
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A 33-year-old Arlington man was arrested Friday after setting a fire on the balcony of an Arlington apartment building, according to the Arlington County Fire Department's Fire Prevention Office. Shortly before 7 a.m., firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Columbia Pike for a...
WJLA
Man dead, woman hospitalized after electrical fire at Rockville home
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is dead and a woman remains in the hospital Tuesday morning after an overnight house fire in Rockville, Maryland, officials say. Just before 11:15 p.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in the area of Aspen Hill, according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.
WJLA
'We can't sleep at night': District Heights residents complain of mice in apartment
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Kiara Warren is having a difficult time feeling at home while in her District Heights, Md., apartment. That's because she and her family, who live in the Avenue Apartments on Pennsylvania Avenue, come face-to-face with mice every day. "My mother was going in the...
WJLA
Teen, 3-year-old suffer minor injuries in Rockville pedestrian accident, officials say
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle after getting off a bus in Rockville, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a 3-year-old, who was traveling with the teen, was also taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, officials added.
WJLA
Endangered 17-year-old mother, 9-month-old missing; last seen in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are searching for a 17-year-old and her 9-month-old son who were last seen in Falls Church, according to information from the department. An alert was issued around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday for Delmy Ordonez Mendez, 17, who was last seen on Monday...
WJLA
'Keep them out of trouble': DC launches youth summer program
WASHINGTON (7News) — The late D.C. Mayor Marion Barry created the city’s youth summer employment program back in 1979. For decades he truly was a champion for the youth, giving so many in the city their first jobs. Mayor Muriel Bowser who has made youth issues a top...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office pens note to driver clocked at 116 in 55 mph zone
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) penned a letter Tuesday directly to an alleged speed violator, clocked traveling at 116 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The traffic violation happened on Harry Byrd Highway at Belmont Ridge Road, according to...
WJLA
Student found unconscious in Arlington school bathroom after 'apparent drug overdose'
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Police were called to Wakefield High School on Tuesday after a student was found unconscious in a school bathroom, according to a Wakefield High spokesperson. The incident involved a medical emergency, the school said. The principal confirmed the student was transported to a...
WJLA
Lil Wayne's tour is coming to Silver Spring -- here's when to buy tickets
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Grammy-award-winning rap icon Lil Wayne will make a stop in the DMV this spring!. The 2023 "Welcome to Tha Carter Tour" is coming to The Fillmore Silver Spring on April 18 at 8 p.m. The tour is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and...
WJLA
4 people, including 2 children, struck by vehicle in Prince George's County
ADELPHI, Md. (7News) — Four people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital Monday morning after being struck in Prince George's County, authorities said. Around 7 a.m., the chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), Pete Piringer, tweeted that crews responded to a collision involving multiple pedestrians along Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in Adelphi.
