Kenosha County, WI

Snow, ice to blame in multi-vehicle crash near Kenosha

By Associated Press, Jewell Hillery, Shannon Halligan, Anna Roberts, Demetrius Ivory
 4 days ago

A blustery cold front swept into Wisconsin and Illinois, including the Chicago area Friday.

Falling snow caused slick roadways and low visibility throughout the area.

Multiple crashes and closures were reported on expressways and streets as the Friday evening rush hour began.

Whiteout conditions were reported toward the Wisconsin state line.

Wisconsin State Patrol said a multi-vehicle crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. and blocked northbound Interstate 41 in Kenosha County near the Wisconsin-Illinois border. Snow, ice and white conditions factored into the crash, according to the State Patrol.

Additionally in Wisconsin, snowy conditions led to a massive traffic pile-up that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours between Janesville and Beloit, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Rock County, the State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. The Wisconsin State Journal reported one person was injured.

State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash. As of 6 a.m. Friday, the Beloit area had seen 2.2 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.

NWS said accumulating snow from three to six inches is expected through the advisory.

Occasional snow showers will continue Friday afternoon.

Skies will clear for late Friday night but another snow maker arrives Saturday.

Accumulations will be light in areas south of I-80. One to 2 inches are expected there.  Areas closer to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line could see nearly five inches.

The snow should leave the area on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly for next week.

