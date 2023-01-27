Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni, Paul Wight and Matt Menard) First Match: (54-24) Red Velvet vs. (0-2) Billie Starkz. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Velvet whips Starkz across the ring. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Starkz swats away a dropkick from Velvet. Starkz with a Release German Suplex. Starkz ascends to the top turnbuckle. Velvet chops Starkz. Velvet with The Iconoclasm for a two count. Velvet dodges a flurry of strikes. Velvet kicks the left knee of Starkz. Starkz dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Starkz rolls Velvet over for a two count.

