Triple H Comments On NBA Superstar Doing DX Crotch Chop, Royal Rumble Edition Of The Bump Now Online
Philadelphia 76ers Superstar Joel Embiid recently got fined by the NBA for doing a DX crotch chop celebration during a game against The Brooklyn Nets. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H responded to a clip of Embiid online and writes, “Curious, @JoelEmbiid…If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??”
Roxanne Perez Says Current AEW Star Was A Huge Inspiration For Her
Roxanne Perez is one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars, and she wouldn’t be where she was today without the inspiration of those that came before her. The current NXT Women’s Champion appeared on Faction 919 to discuss this very topic, where she revealed that AEW Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) was a tremendous influence on her, then discusses the importance of being apart of the NXT Women’s Title lineage. Highlights from the interview are below.
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
Video of WWE Superstars Competing on Pictionary for WWE Week
This week is WWE Week on Pictionary. The Miz and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods will be featured on syndicated game show Pictionary all week long. The FOX show airs in syndication, so check your local listings for details on how to watch. Actor Jerry O’Connell is the...
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul Film Interview, Discuss WWE Royal Rumble Elimination and More
Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul are set to discuss their WWE Royal Rumble experience on Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast this week. As seen in the video below, Rhodes and Paul recorded an episode of the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast earlier today in San Antonio, TX. The episode will be released on Tuesday and we will have full coverage.
Tony Schiavone: “William Regal Is One Of The More Valuable People You Can Have”
No big surprise, but Tony Schiavone is a huge William Regal fan. The AEW commentator spoke about the Gentleman Villain on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, where he called Regal an asset to any company that is lucky enough to have him. Check out his full thoughts in the highlights below.
Michelle McCool Sends Big Thank You To The WWE Universe, Says Their Support Got Her Into The Royal Rumble
Michelle McCool is very grateful to the WWE Universe. The former two-time WWE Women’s Champion was one of the surprise entrants in this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble matchup, a moment that took place in her homestate of Texas. McCool had been vocal about wanting to compete at this year’s event, but it was never a sure thing it would happen.
Recent WOW Episode Holds Steady In Viewership, Sees Increase In Key Demographic Ratings
According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the January 15th edition of WOW (Women of Wrestling) on CBS Media Ventures was watched by 308,000 viewers, which was relatively similar to the number from the previous week’s episode and marks six consecutive weeks that viewership was over 300,000. WOW did see...
GUNTHER Reacts to New WWE Royal Rumble Record, Teases Matches with Top Stars
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has declared himself General of The Ring following his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night. The Ring General entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER set a new record for the longest time in a 30-man Royal Rumble Match with a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes. He took to Twitter today with a brief message to react to the record.
Lots of WWE Royal Rumble Notes and Potential Spoilers on Top Stars, Pitch Black Match, Cody Rhodes, Surprises Talk, More
– Cody Rhodes merchandise has been a hot seller in San Antonio this week, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that Cody’s items have been selling “like crazy” so far. The Royal Rumble Superstore opened on Thursday at 4pm at Parking Lot C of The Alamodome. It ran from 10am-9pm on Friday, will run from 9am-11pm today, and then from 9am-2pm on Sunday.
WWE Royal Rumble Spoiler Updates on a Top Superstar and a Former World Champion
– There’s been talk of former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis being considered for a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, according to PWInsider. There’s been interest in Aldis going back to when he was in NWA, a run that officially ended on January 1. We noted before how Aldis’ wife, Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, is technically a free agent and could appear tonight, as she did in 2022.
EJ Nduka Makes AEW Debut At Today’s Dark Tapings From Universal Studios
EJ Nduka has made his AEW debut. The former WWE prospect and MLW star appeared at today’s tapings for AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Nduka took on AEW fan-favorite, Konosuke Takeshita in a match that will air at a later date. As previously...
Rhea Ripley On The Women’s Rumble Going On Second: “Obviously We’ve Been Doing It Right The Last Few Years”
Rhea Ripley is ecstatic about her Royal Rumble win but is just as excited that the women got to co-main event the second biggest show of the year. Ripley spoke on this topic during her recent interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, where she also discussed how her knee popped out of place during the Rumble match. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kevin Owens Believes It Is “Great Timing” That WWE Elimination Chamber Takes Place In Montreal
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is quite happy that this year’s Elimination Chamber is taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Prizefighter spoke about this topic with MySanAntonio, where he added that his longtime best friend Sami Zayn, who hails from the same hometown, is also very excited about the show, especially considering the monumental angle that ended last night’s Royal Rumble event. Highlights from Owens’ interview can be found below.
Sami Zayn Says He Never Got Put On Screen With Roman Reigns Until Triple H Took Over Creative
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport, where the Honorary Uce discussed a number of different topics, including how he never got to share the screen with the company’s top act, Roman Reigns, until Triple H took over as head of creative. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Hugo Savinovich Thinks WWE and AEW Are Undeserving Spanish Audiences
Hugo Savinovich, one of the most well-known Spanish-language commentators, shared his belief that AEW and WWE are not understanding this audience well while speaking with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):. Doing commentary in WWE during the Attitude Era:. “It’s one of...
WWE Royal Rumble Attendance News, Triple H Reveals More Big Success from The Rumble
WWE announced a sold-out crowd of 51,338 fans in attendance at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. For what it’s worth, WrestleTix noted on Saturday morning that there were 451 tickets available at around 7am. As of that point, there were 44,417 tickets distributed for a setup/capacity of 44,868. The resale number at that point was 1,411. While WWE announced 51,338 fans in attendance, they often boost that number by a few thousand.
