ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Parents in Norman working to get children home from school safely

NORMAN, Okla. — Parents in Norman are working on getting children home from school safely while battling sleet-filled streets. Across the metro, schools have been in session, with the messy roads making pickup difficult for parents. While the main roads are mainly wet, streets in the neighborhoods are snow and sleet packed, making it harder for buses and parents to get out and pick up their children from school.
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Can You Legally Raise Chickens For Eggs in Lawton, Oklahoma?

With the ever-increasing sky-high price of eggs these days, web searches about raising chickens inside Lawton city limits have peaked online... mainly, is it legal?. As with any topic that involves municipal government, the answers aren't as clear and concise as they could be. Can you own chickens inside the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

1 killed in Caddo Co. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County. The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Troopers help dog hit by car on Oklahoma interstate

A dog was injured, and another died after Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the animals were hit by a car Monday morning along an Oklahoma County interstate. Around 11 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a dog hit at Interstate 40 and Peebly Road. Authorities said the dog was alive but had injuries.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Woman braves freezing temperatures for dog to play at Edmond park

EDMOND, Okla. — A woman braved the freezing temperatures for her dog to play at a park in Edmond. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures, some people went outside to make sure their dogs got some exercise. "It’s just funny, they already have on winter parkas already, so coming out in...
EDMOND, OK
YAHOO!

26-year-old is Oklahoma County jail's first inmate death of 2023

Isiah Mitchell ended up in the Oklahoma County jail Friday afternoon after an Oklahoma City police officer spotted him riding a bicycle the wrong way on a street. The jail's interim administrator told jail trustees Monday that the detainee was pronounced deceased at a hospital at 1:21 a.m. Mitchell, 26,...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Highway Patrol gives update on road conditions as sleet falls

Sleet has been falling across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday, causing hazardous road conditions for drivers. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster spoke with KOCO 5 about road conditions and what crews are doing as sleet continues to fall. Open the video player above to see what he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy