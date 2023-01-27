Read full article on original website
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
KOCO
Parents in Norman working to get children home from school safely
NORMAN, Okla. — Parents in Norman are working on getting children home from school safely while battling sleet-filled streets. Across the metro, schools have been in session, with the messy roads making pickup difficult for parents. While the main roads are mainly wet, streets in the neighborhoods are snow and sleet packed, making it harder for buses and parents to get out and pick up their children from school.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
Can You Legally Raise Chickens For Eggs in Lawton, Oklahoma?
With the ever-increasing sky-high price of eggs these days, web searches about raising chickens inside Lawton city limits have peaked online... mainly, is it legal?. As with any topic that involves municipal government, the answers aren't as clear and concise as they could be. Can you own chickens inside the...
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
kswo.com
1 killed in Caddo Co. crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County. The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
Moore Public Schools coach let go after allegations of inappropriate student relationship
Moore Public Schools says one of its coaches has been released from duty after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
‘Unexpected’ donation helps OK family tied up in legal battle with local auto repair shop after losing $1000s to unfinished repairs
A Yukon family told KFOR in December they were out thousands of dollars in parts and labor after the auto repair shop they were working with closed before finishing repairs, but after Tuesday afternoon, they have a new sense of relief.
KTUL
Tulsa Police Department unveils new vehicle recognizing Special Olympics, LETR
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has unveiled its newly-wrapped patrol vehicle which recognizes Special Olympics Oklahoma and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Chief Franklin showed off the new car on Thursday at a luncheon in Midwest City. The bright blue wrap includes the LETR flame and...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KOCO
Troopers help dog hit by car on Oklahoma interstate
A dog was injured, and another died after Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the animals were hit by a car Monday morning along an Oklahoma County interstate. Around 11 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a dog hit at Interstate 40 and Peebly Road. Authorities said the dog was alive but had injuries.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
KOCO
Shawnee prepares for extreme cold, looks for volunteers at warming shelter
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Shawnee is preparing for the extreme cold and is looking for volunteers at their warming shelter. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. It is open to anyone experiencing homelessness. Volunteers will distribute food and clothing. It opens Sunday at 6 p.m. and...
KOCO
Winter weather causes Shawnee woman to slip, fall and break tailbone
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The winter weather caused a woman in Shawnee to slip and fall, breaking her tailbone. Street crews have been working around the clock, taking care of the roads during the ice storm. EMSA said car crashes haven’t been their top call. It’s been slips and falls....
Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City
Authorities say a child was injured in a gunfight in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.
KOCO
Woman braves freezing temperatures for dog to play at Edmond park
EDMOND, Okla. — A woman braved the freezing temperatures for her dog to play at a park in Edmond. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures, some people went outside to make sure their dogs got some exercise. "It’s just funny, they already have on winter parkas already, so coming out in...
YAHOO!
26-year-old is Oklahoma County jail's first inmate death of 2023
Isiah Mitchell ended up in the Oklahoma County jail Friday afternoon after an Oklahoma City police officer spotted him riding a bicycle the wrong way on a street. The jail's interim administrator told jail trustees Monday that the detainee was pronounced deceased at a hospital at 1:21 a.m. Mitchell, 26,...
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol gives update on road conditions as sleet falls
Sleet has been falling across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday, causing hazardous road conditions for drivers. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster spoke with KOCO 5 about road conditions and what crews are doing as sleet continues to fall. Open the video player above to see what he said.
