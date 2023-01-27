Why The Undertaker Lost Sleep Over Recent One-Man Show Performance, Taker on Being a Rookie Again In His Career

Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Natalya’s WWE Royal Rumble Outfit Had Special Ties To The Hart Foundation
Natalya made her return to in-ring action by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Natalya was the #11 entrant in the match that was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 39, whether that be against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
Sami Zayn Says He Never Got Put On Screen With Roman Reigns Until Triple H Took Over Creative
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport, where the Honorary Uce discussed a number of different topics, including how he never got to share the screen with the company’s top act, Roman Reigns, until Triple H took over as head of creative. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Steve Austin Gets New TV Show from WWE and A&E, New Details on WWE Superstar Sundays on A&E
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to have his own TV show on A&E. WWE and A&E previously announced that Superstar Sundays will return on February 19 with the season premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8pm ET and the season two premiere of WWE Rivals at 10pm ET. Now a new report from Wrestlenomics has revealed that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will begin airing after season three of Biography wraps.
Sami Zayn Reflects On Terrifying Spot In WWE Match
Sami Zayn revealed that the WWE Hell in a Cell match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon was a bout that made him nervous because of one big spot in the match. Sami told The Detroit News that he was scared when head to pull Owens off the announce table at the same time that Shane jumped off the roof of the Cell.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Royal Rumble Fallout, Road to WrestleMania 39 Heats Up
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the Road to WrestleMania 39 heats up. WWE has not announced any matches for RAW as of this writing. It’s believed that Cody Rhodes will make his RAW return tonight, and appearances by names such as Logan Paul and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are possible.
Kevin Nash Was Offered An Appearance At WWE Raw XXX But He Turned It Down
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast that he was offered a spot at the Raw 30th Anniversary show last week, but ultimately decided to turn the company down for multiple reasons, which you can read about in the podcast highlights below.
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Updates, How Final Spots Will Be Decided, Updated Card
Several Superstars have qualified for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Match, and the final two spots will be decided next week. Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW saw three Superstars earn their spots in the Elimination Chamber – Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to qualify, while Gargano defeated Baron Corbin, and Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 2/2/2023 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Tulsa, OK to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
WWE Announces Second Elimination Chamber Match, Updated Card
The second Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. Adam Pearce announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title inside the Chamber. The first four entrants have already qualified for the Women’s...
Charlotte Flair Says She Was The Glue In The WrestleMania 35 Main Event: “I Made It All Come Together”
At WWE WrestleMania 35, history was made when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair became the first women in company history to main event a WrestleMania event. Flair, who is the current reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, spoke about this topic during her latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she says how proud she is of that moment despite there being some criticism from fans. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,860 tickets and there are 728 left. The show is set up for 6,588 seats. WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments for the show, but it will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble including what’s next for Bianca Belair after retaining the Raw Women’s Title over Alexa Bliss.
Cody Rhodes on How Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard Have Treated Him In WWE, Being Embarrassed Over Injury
Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and talked about how he was embarrassed when he suffered the torn pectoral muscle in 2022. Rhodes revealed how he was concerned for his career, but he was treated really well by current WWE CEO Nick Khan and Executive Director of CWT Bruce Prichard.
Spoiler on a WWE Superstar Returning at Tonight’s RAW
Rick Boogs is set to return to the ring for WWE on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW from Tulsa. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Boogs is scheduled to face The Miz on tonight’s RAW. Boogs has been away from the ring since suffering a...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA – 14,451 sold. AEW Dynamite – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY – 5,224 sold. WWE SmackDown – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX – 7,191 sold.
D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes
D-Von Dudley has few regrets from his wrestling career, but there is one thing he wishes he could change. The WWE Hall of Famer recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where he opened up about the death of Jay Briscoe, a man he never met. D-Von later says that he and Bully Ray had a chance to compete against The Briscoes after their second WWE run, but it never happened because he remained with the company to be a producer. Highlights from his chat can be found below.
