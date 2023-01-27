Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WrestleMania 39, Updated Card
Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now set for WWE’s WrestleMania 39. Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. She then appeared on tonight’s RAW to officially announce that she is choosing Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. Flair has not responded to Ripley as of this writing, and likely will not until Friday’s SmackDown.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller At WWE NXT Vengeance Day
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE this Saturday. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 2/2/2023 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Tulsa, OK to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Says Seth Rollins Should Be Where Roman Reigns Is In WWE
Kurt Angle is a big Seth Rollins fan, but he believes that WWE doesn’t utilize The Visionary enough. The Olympic Gold Medalist spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he calls the former architect of The Shield one of the company’s top talents. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T On GUNTHER: ‘He Is Going To Be a Major Player In WWE For a Long Time’
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working the 30-Man Royal Rumble match and praised GUNTHER, who eliminated him. He thinks GUNTHER has big potential in WWE. “Gunther did an awesome job making...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,860 tickets and there are 728 left. The show is set up for 6,588 seats. WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments for the show, but it will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble including what’s next for Bianca Belair after retaining the Raw Women’s Title over Alexa Bliss.
wrestlingheadlines.com
GUNTHER Reacts to New WWE Royal Rumble Record, Teases Matches with Top Stars
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has declared himself General of The Ring following his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night. The Ring General entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER set a new record for the longest time in a 30-man Royal Rumble Match with a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes. He took to Twitter today with a brief message to react to the record.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Royal Rumble Fallout, Road to WrestleMania 39 Heats Up
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the Road to WrestleMania 39 heats up. WWE has not announced any matches for RAW as of this writing. It’s believed that Cody Rhodes will make his RAW return tonight, and appearances by names such as Logan Paul and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are possible.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producer Injured During Royal Rumble Brawl
WWE Producer Kenn Doane suffered an injury at Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. A new report from PWInsider notes that Doane was injured during the brawl between The Judgment Day and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. During the melee on the aisle, Doane and other officials ran out to try and restore order.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on a WWE Superstar Returning at Tonight’s RAW
Rick Boogs is set to return to the ring for WWE on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW from Tulsa. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Boogs is scheduled to face The Miz on tonight’s RAW. Boogs has been away from the ring since suffering a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Says She Was The Glue In The WrestleMania 35 Main Event: “I Made It All Come Together”
At WWE WrestleMania 35, history was made when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair became the first women in company history to main event a WrestleMania event. Flair, who is the current reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, spoke about this topic during her latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she says how proud she is of that moment despite there being some criticism from fans. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul Film Interview, Discuss WWE Royal Rumble Elimination and More
Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul are set to discuss their WWE Royal Rumble experience on Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast this week. As seen in the video below, Rhodes and Paul recorded an episode of the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast earlier today in San Antonio, TX. The episode will be released on Tuesday and we will have full coverage.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA USA Results 1/28/23
Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky) Rip Rogers: “Rip Rogers, in my opinion, one of the greatest wrestling trainers ever, who knows his stuff, pays attention to detail. And if you can’t learn under Rip, he’s very unorthodox in his methods. He’s frank, he’s stern, he’s direct which can throw some people off. They’re not used to coaching, where good players want to be coached, great players want to be told the truth. Rip will tell you the truth, he has no problem with that. But his approach, he’ll explain and have analogies and remedies, all at the same time, explaining how to do it and how to grab the chin and how to throw a punch, when you should bring it back, the little things, the details that not a lot of people know about, much less can teach. Really good teacher. Really good coach.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Added To MLW SuperFight Event
Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella has been added to at MLW SuperFight’23 this Saturday. MLW issued the following:. Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella this Saturday in Philly at MLW SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE’s Kevin Patrick Lands New Gig with MLS and Apple TV
WWE RAW announcer Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) has landed a new gig with Major League Soccer. Apple and MLS announced today that 31 new on-air personalities have joined the MLS Season Pass Broadcast Team. Patrick was announced as a member of the play-by-play team for MLS Season Pass, the subscription service on Apple TV.
wrestlingheadlines.com
D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes
D-Von Dudley has few regrets from his wrestling career, but there is one thing he wishes he could change. The WWE Hall of Famer recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where he opened up about the death of Jay Briscoe, a man he never met. D-Von later says that he and Bully Ray had a chance to compete against The Briscoes after their second WWE run, but it never happened because he remained with the company to be a producer. Highlights from his chat can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone: “William Regal Is One Of The More Valuable People You Can Have”
No big surprise, but Tony Schiavone is a huge William Regal fan. The AEW commentator spoke about the Gentleman Villain on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, where he called Regal an asset to any company that is lucky enough to have him. Check out his full thoughts in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan on People Comparing Him to Vince McMahon
AEW President Tony Khan has dismissed the comparisons to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Khan recently spoke with 98Rock 97.9 in Baltimore and commented on how some people compared him to McMahon. “It’s a very different thing,” Khan said. “I consider myself almost as much of a device on the show...
