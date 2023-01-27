Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky) Rip Rogers: “Rip Rogers, in my opinion, one of the greatest wrestling trainers ever, who knows his stuff, pays attention to detail. And if you can’t learn under Rip, he’s very unorthodox in his methods. He’s frank, he’s stern, he’s direct which can throw some people off. They’re not used to coaching, where good players want to be coached, great players want to be told the truth. Rip will tell you the truth, he has no problem with that. But his approach, he’ll explain and have analogies and remedies, all at the same time, explaining how to do it and how to grab the chin and how to throw a punch, when you should bring it back, the little things, the details that not a lot of people know about, much less can teach. Really good teacher. Really good coach.”

