wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results, match grades: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley win Rumbles, Sami Zayn turns on Bloodline
One of WWE's most compelling storylines in years continued to be gripping television while two stars moved one step closer to main-eventing WrestleMania with victories at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night in San Antonio. Cody Rhodes, who entered last at No. 30, won the men's Royal Rumble match, while...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
PWMania
Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match
Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE. Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Isn’t Happy About His WWE Royal Rumble Match Entrance Number
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to kick off tonight at 8 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s most exciting Premium Live Events of the year due to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. However. this year’s event has some other exciting matches lined up for the show as well. We will get to see the first-ever pitch-black match when Bray Wyatt wrestles his first televised match since returning to WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 1/27/2023
– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at Tribal Court for Sami Zayn at Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary show. We’re now live from the back parking lot of the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas as a black SUV pulls up. Out hops Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos say tonight is all about Sikoa as he faces Kevin Owens in the main event. Jimmy and Solo walk ahead and Jey follows but here comes Sami Zayn from the side, dressed in all black. Sami just wanted to catch Jey before he goes in the arena and tell him how much he appreciates what he did for him in Tribal Court on Monday. Sami says it meant the world to him and he will never forget it. Sami and Jey have each other’s backs. They embrace and Sami runs off, pulling his hood back up over his head.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Absent From WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 Royal Rumble event is going down tonight in San Antonio. Plenty of big names are in town for the massive event, but one major name apparently isn’t going to be at the show. It seems that since Charlotte Flair wasn’t booked for a match, so she’s sticking around for the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya’s WWE Royal Rumble Outfit Had Special Ties To The Hart Foundation
Natalya made her return to in-ring action by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Natalya was the #11 entrant in the match that was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 39, whether that be against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
Nia Jax, Chelsea Green return at WWE Royal Rumble
Jax and Green were both released from the company in 2021.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Superstar Possibly Injured Going Into the Royal Rumble (UPDATED)
Rey Mysterio may have suffered an injury on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Mysterio missed his scheduled meet & greet in San Antonio this morning, and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. This was a last minute change that was booked after last night’s SmackDown ended, according to PWInsider.
411mania.com
WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Now Online, WWE Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 Now Available, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre Draw Their Numbers
– The Kickoff Show for the WWE Royal Rumble is now online. The show starts at 8 PM ET on Peacock. – WWE has also posted the Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 special online. Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide each draft Superstars from past and present to be included in the ultimate Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Discusses Why Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson Teaming Up Makes Sense
Arn Anderson had a legendary singles career in pro wrestling, but the former Four Horseman member was also considered a tag team specialist. The Enforcer spoke about tag team pairings on the latest edition of his Ask Arn Anything podcast, where he weighed in on his son, Brock Anderson, beginning to tag with Brian Pillman Jr., and why it works for both men’s careers at this time. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Thinks He Could Become World Champion In WWE But Doesn’t Know If He Could Be The Face Of The Company
Sami Zayn feels confident that he could become WWE World Champion but doesn’t necessarily know if he could be the face of the company. The Honorary Uce spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, which included him discussing why he knows fans won’t revolt for him the same way they did for Daniel Bryan in 2014. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller At WWE NXT Vengeance Day
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE this Saturday. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA – 14,451 sold. AEW Dynamite – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY – 5,224 sold. WWE SmackDown – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX – 7,191 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More Competitors Confirmed For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble
Nine more superstars have been confirmed for the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble this evening in San Antonio. According to a graphic being used on international WWE social media accounts, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Otis, Chad Gable, Madcap Moss, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Damian Priest, and Elias will all be competing in the Rumble matchup. PW Insider confirmed that Gargano is indeed in town, which would mark his return from a shoulder injury that he sustained a couple of weeks ago.
