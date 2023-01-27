Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Best SSD and RAM deals to boost your PC’s performance
One of the easiest and cheapest ways to get more life out of your existing laptop or desktop is by upgrading your system’s memory and storage. If your PC is sluggish, adding more RAM and additional or faster internal storage can speed things up. These simple upgrades are often easy to perform and won’t break the bank, especially if you’re not ready to upgrade to an entirely new computer.
Ars Technica
Best deals on accessories for your new MacBook Pro M2
If you’ve purchased or are considering buying Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Pro—which comes with even more processing power and longer battery life than last generation’s M1 model—you’ll definitely want to pick up a few extra accessories to get the most out of your laptop.
Ars Technica
Lenovo announces a $2,345 FHD smart display for video calls
Smart displays have struggled to gain a foothold in a saturated market. Even an old smartphone or tablet can give the best smart displays a run for their money. From the Facebook Portal videoconferencing display and Amazon Echo Show 15 to Samsung's series of desktop-sized smart monitors, companies have been trying to find a purpose that sticks. The next effort is Lenovo's 27-inch ThinkView Plus. It attempts to find a niche for smart displays for business purposes but does so with a limiting focus on Microsoft Teams.
Ars Technica
Pig-butchering scam apps sneak into Apple’s App Store and Google Play
In the past year, a new term has arisen to describe an online scam raking in millions, if not billions, of dollars per year. It’s called "pig butchering," and now even Apple is getting fooled into participating. Researchers from security firm Sophos said on Wednesday that they uncovered two...
Comments / 0