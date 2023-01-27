Read full article on original website
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
'Shrinking' gets great work from a great cast
Perhaps it's apt that to watch the new Apple TV comedy Shrinking is to reckon inevitably with its extended family. That family includes Ted Lasso, with which Shrinking shares two of its creators, TV comedy veteran Bill Lawrence (who created Ted with Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly) and Brett Goldstein (who writes for Ted and plays Roy Kent). But there's also the past work of Jason Segel, the star and the other creator. Segel's roles as men who are often sad and awkward go at least as far back as Freaks and Geeks, but he's also an interesting, idiosyncratic screenwriter who's written or co-written projects for himself including The Muppets, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and the captivating, oddball AMC drama series Dispatches from Elsewhere.
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams, is dead at 64
Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday on the first run of The Addams Family, died on Saturday, her agent confirmed to NPR. Loring, 64, was a "loving Mother, Grandmother and friend" who passed away surrounded by her family, said Chris Carbaugh of C and V Promotions. Author...
Khadija El Warzazia's Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST
For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.
Hermanos Gutiérrez: Tiny Desk Concert
There is a slow burning intensity to everything Hermanos Gutiérrez does, including how the duo walked into our offices and saw the Tiny Desk for the first time. "Wow, there it is..." Estevan said quietly to his brother Alejandro. Hermanos Gutiérrez's origin story is as intricate as the guitar...
