State health departments seek their part of billions in appropriations during start of session

Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry
ATLANTA — Legislation establishing regulations for the fast-growing third-party food delivery industry in Georgia has been introduced in the General Assembly. Senate Bill 34 is an outgrowth of a Senate study committee chaired by Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, that held several meetings last summer and fall to talk about an industry that has no federal oversight and only patchwork state and local regulations.
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: Raising age of adult criminal responsibility may not be a budget-buster
Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system — a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse. There have been successive...
Health District trains registered nurses to insert nexplanon devices
ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select Registered Nurses to perform Nexplanon insertions. Previously, this service could be provided only by nurse practitioners, physician assistants or physicians. After receiving approval from the manufacturer and the FDA, the health district has expanded the nurse protocol to...
Proposed bi-partisan bill would increase Georgia’s tobacco tax
A pack of cigarettes in Georgia could soon become more expensive.
State faces hurdles to get foster children out of hotels
The practice has been under scrutiny for years, not only because it typically costs $1,500 a night, but also because children lack a stable environment and often aren’t getting needed treatment.
Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight
ATLANTA — As high-tech manufacturing plants — many in the electric vehicle and battery sectors — are lured to Georgia, affordable housing for workers is emerging as a key challenge. “The transformational projects, good paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren’t options for...
Georgia lawmakers weigh tobacco tax increase to help offset healthcare costs
The GA House is considering an increase on the tobacco tax. Currently at 10%, the tax represents about 37¢ per pack of 20.
Lawmakers: 'Mental Health Day' at the Capitol on Day 10
The Georgia General Assembly looked ahead to the future of mental health legislation in the state on “Mental Health Day” at the Capitol. . Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D – Decatur) and Rep Todd Jones (R – Forsyth) spoke in the House about the importance of mental health legislation.
WCTV
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia
ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects in Georgia. The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama.
wuga.org
Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
Banker tops Ralston widow in Georgia House race; Watson wins
A north Georgia banker defeated the widow of late House Speaker David Ralston to win Ralston's old House seat in a Republican runoff Tuesday, while a Republican former House member cruised to victory in a state Senate seat in south Georgia. In other final, unofficial results from four legislative special...
WXIA 11 Alive
State lawmakers aim to require police bodycams
ATLANTA — Democrats met at lunchtime Monday to discuss how they may try to attack the subject of police reform – and to game plan how to get Republicans on board. Democrats said they’d like to see state law require all uniformed law enforcement personnel to wear body cameras, which "seems to have some bipartisan support," said state Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), the House Democratic whip.
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
We've confirmed three of those nurses with sham degrees worked at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
The Georgia nurses are allegedly among the thousands who paid $15,000 each for a bogus diploma from three south Florida nursing schools.
Voters to make choices in 4 vacant Georgia legislative seats
Voters in three Georgia House districts and one state Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. Two contests will be decided Tuesday, while two contests with three or more candidates could go to Feb. 28 runoffs if no one wins a majority. In southwest Georgia's Senate...
WALB 10
SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
saportareport.com
Gun rights group aims to change Georgia’s assault law, gets defense attorneys’ support
A year after the headline-grabbing success of “Constitutional carry,” the influential gun-rights group GA2A is pushing a legislative agenda loaded with more ideas that could make a bang, like easing firearm-carrying in churches and government buildings. And, just as Constitutional carry was a widely misreported distraction from far...
Nursing home owners drained cash while residents deteriorated, state filings suggest
After the nursing home where Leann Sample worked was bought by private investors, it started falling apart. Literally. Part of a ceiling collapsed on a nurse, the air conditioning conked out regularly, and a toilet once burst on Sample while she was helping a resident in the bathroom, she recalled in a court deposition.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 1