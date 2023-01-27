ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana

Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend to host 'Meet the Mayor' and 'Team South Bend' event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will host its next quarterly “Meet the Mayor” and “Team South Bend” event next week. The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at Riley High School. Residents are invited to attend and have a one-on-one, five-minute conversation with Mayor James Mueller and other city officials. City staff and staff of other local organizations will also be in attendance.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Four Winds Casino South Bend to host job fair next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Feeling lucky?. Four Winds Casinos’ South Bend location is hosting another job fair! The hiring event will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its recruit center located at 1290 E. Ireland Road. The job fair is offering...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council seeking applications from community members

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is accepting applications from individuals who are looking to serve as citizen members of various council committees. Officials are looking for dedicated applicants who are interested in moving community efforts forward. Requirements include:. Applicant must be a resident of the city...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Prayer vigil held for Tyre Nichols in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, Memphis police released the street and bodycam footage of the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and in response, protests and prayer vigils are taking place all over the country. Following the release of the footage, protests and vigils popped up all...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Investigation underway after council meeting is canceled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local groups held a press conference Monday afternoon calling for an investigation into the cancellation of last week’s South Bend Common Council meeting. During that meeting, they were supposed to discuss a reparatory resolution. The groups filed a complaint with Public Access Counselor Luke...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Deputies identify driver killed in crash on U.S. 12

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office have identified the driver killed in a crash on U.S. 12 on Thursday. Deputies identified the victim as 51-year-old Scott Lightner of Hammond, Indiana. At 11:44 a.m. on January 26, Lightner was driving east on U.S. 12 in a...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Michigan City child died of natural causes, investigators say

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A death investigation in Michigan City has determined that a 3-year-old child died of natural causes. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 20. Family members and first responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Victim identified in US-12 deadly head-on crash

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Road conditions appear to have been a factor in a deadly crash on US-12 in Berrien County. The crash happened last week when an SUV tried to pass a semi, lost control and then hit another semi head-on. This caused both the second semi and...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Fatal crash being investigated in Elkhart county

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart. It was just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, when dispatch received a shooting with injuries call in the 700 block of Concord Ave. Elkhart Police Department officers dispatched...
ELKHART, IN
regionnewssource.org

Man Shot In South Haven Leads To Search

At approximately 7:08 PM, on 1/29/2023, Porter County Sheriff Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of State Road 149 (Portage Township), reference a complaint of a subject with a gunshot wound, according to The Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol Units responded and located a male subject with a...
PORTER COUNTY, IN

