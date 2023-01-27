Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
WNDU
City of South Bend to host ‘Meet the Mayor’ and ‘Team South Bend’ event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will host its next quarterly “Meet the Mayor” and “Team South Bend” event next week. The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at Riley High School. Residents are invited to attend and have a one-on-one, five-minute conversation with Mayor James Mueller and other city officials. City staff and staff of other local organizations will also be in attendance.
22 WSBT
Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
WNDU
Benton Harbor recognized at lead water lines summit in Washington
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. 3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home. Updated: 2 hours ago. During a search of the home, officials found...
WNDU
Four Winds Casino South Bend to host job fair next week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Feeling lucky?. Four Winds Casinos’ South Bend location is hosting another job fair! The hiring event will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its recruit center located at 1290 E. Ireland Road. The job fair is offering...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council seeking applications from community members
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is accepting applications from individuals who are looking to serve as citizen members of various council committees. Officials are looking for dedicated applicants who are interested in moving community efforts forward. Requirements include:. Applicant must be a resident of the city...
abc57.com
Large fire shut downs several blocks of Lincolnway, local businesses destroyed
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Fire crews were dispatched on the scene of a structure fire on Lincolnway West, near Brookfield Street, in South Bend Monday morning, leaving several blooks of Lincolnway West shutdown and a business destroyed. The call came in reporting the fire at 9:11 a.m. at CB...
abc57.com
Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
WNDU
Prayer vigil held for Tyre Nichols in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, Memphis police released the street and bodycam footage of the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and in response, protests and prayer vigils are taking place all over the country. Following the release of the footage, protests and vigils popped up all...
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested After Attempting To Cash Fraudulent Check At Warsaw Bank
WARSAW — A South Bend man was recently arrested after allegedly attempting to cash a fraudulent check at a Warsaw bank. Dion Demont Smith, 38, South Bend, is charged with fraud on a financial institution, a level 5 felony; and forgery, a level 6 felony. On Nov. 24, 2020,...
NBC Chicago
2 in Custody After Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Cars in NW Indiana, Leads Officers on Chase
Two suspects are in custody and two remain at-large after police say a stolen vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle and led officers on a multi-state chase Monday afternoon. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an officer observed a Honda SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.
WNDU
Investigation underway after council meeting is canceled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local groups held a press conference Monday afternoon calling for an investigation into the cancellation of last week’s South Bend Common Council meeting. During that meeting, they were supposed to discuss a reparatory resolution. The groups filed a complaint with Public Access Counselor Luke...
WNDU
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. Oaklawn’s...
abc57.com
One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
Trooper smells pot during traffic stop, arrests Fort Wayne woman
A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in crash on U.S. 12
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office have identified the driver killed in a crash on U.S. 12 on Thursday. Deputies identified the victim as 51-year-old Scott Lightner of Hammond, Indiana. At 11:44 a.m. on January 26, Lightner was driving east on U.S. 12 in a...
WNDU
Michigan City child died of natural causes, investigators say
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A death investigation in Michigan City has determined that a 3-year-old child died of natural causes. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 20. Family members and first responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
22 WSBT
Victim identified in US-12 deadly head-on crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Road conditions appear to have been a factor in a deadly crash on US-12 in Berrien County. The crash happened last week when an SUV tried to pass a semi, lost control and then hit another semi head-on. This caused both the second semi and...
95.3 MNC
Fatal crash being investigated in Elkhart county
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart. It was just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, when dispatch received a shooting with injuries call in the 700 block of Concord Ave. Elkhart Police Department officers dispatched...
regionnewssource.org
Man Shot In South Haven Leads To Search
At approximately 7:08 PM, on 1/29/2023, Porter County Sheriff Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of State Road 149 (Portage Township), reference a complaint of a subject with a gunshot wound, according to The Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol Units responded and located a male subject with a...
Comments / 0