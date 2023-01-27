ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oran, MO

semoball.com

Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney

UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Big second half propels Cape Central past Poplar Bluff

The Cape Central Tigers stayed perfect as they coasted by the Poplar Bluff Mules 69-48 on Friday at Cape Central High School. Both teams scuffled out of the gate as it was just 11-7 Tigers after one-quarter of play. “Bluff is physical and they got us in spots where we...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

SEMO MBB vs. Tennessee State

Southeast Missouri State started Thursday’s tilt down 17-1 but ended with a 92-75 win over Tennessee State in the Show Me Center.
NASHVILLE, TN
semoball.com

COLUMN: Redhawks are earning their fan support

In a town like Cape Girardeau, support at high school games comes standard, but support for the college teams must be earned. And recently, the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team has been earning their support. Scheduling-wise, it was a rough start to the season. The Redhawks didn’t have...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Ritter Communications expands to Cape Girardeau, Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications service provider serving exclusively the Mid-South, is expanding its telecom and advanced cloud solutions to Jackson, Missouri. This $2.3 million project is a self-funded investment to benefit businesses and schools in the Jackson community. This is Ritter Communications’ second expansion project in Missouri. The company previously announced its first expansion project in the state to Cape Girardeau in October 2022.
JACKSON, MO
Kait 8

Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
radionwtn.com

Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges

Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives. The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

