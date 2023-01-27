Read full article on original website
SCAA Tournament: 'Improved' Bernie battles with Dexter, but 'Cats' Nichols proves too much
DEXTER – A mere 14 days earlier, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad had done battle with down-the-road rival Bernie and shut down the Mules’ offensive attack, including its super-scorer, senior guard Tristan Johnson in a 48-28 thumping. The two teams met again on Friday in...
Jalen Griffith leads Simeon to bounceback victory over Cape Girardeau Central at Show-Me Champions Classic
ST. LOUIS — The Simeon boys basketball team had a few days, and a road trip to St. Louis, to dwell on its second loss of the season. The Wolverines, led by Jalen Griffith, bounced back from Thursday’s two-point loss to Curie with an impressive 70-57 victory over Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Central on ...
Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney
UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
SEMO Conference Wrestling JV Tournament
Jackson won first place in the SEMO Conference JV Tournament, while Poplar Bluff took third place and Sikeston finished fifth on Saturday at Jackson High School.
Big second half propels Cape Central past Poplar Bluff
The Cape Central Tigers stayed perfect as they coasted by the Poplar Bluff Mules 69-48 on Friday at Cape Central High School. Both teams scuffled out of the gate as it was just 11-7 Tigers after one-quarter of play. “Bluff is physical and they got us in spots where we...
SEMO MBB vs. Tennessee State
Southeast Missouri State started Thursday’s tilt down 17-1 but ended with a 92-75 win over Tennessee State in the Show Me Center.
COLUMN: Redhawks are earning their fan support
In a town like Cape Girardeau, support at high school games comes standard, but support for the college teams must be earned. And recently, the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team has been earning their support. Scheduling-wise, it was a rough start to the season. The Redhawks didn’t have...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Freezing rain and drizzle created slick and potentially dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Heartland on Monday morning, January 30. Scott City firefighters said Interstate 55 was ice covered and crews worked crashes in both directions. Crews are urging drivers to stay home if...
Ritter Communications expands to Cape Girardeau, Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications service provider serving exclusively the Mid-South, is expanding its telecom and advanced cloud solutions to Jackson, Missouri. This $2.3 million project is a self-funded investment to benefit businesses and schools in the Jackson community. This is Ritter Communications’ second expansion project in Missouri. The company previously announced its first expansion project in the state to Cape Girardeau in October 2022.
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
Caught on video: Poplar Bluff police ask for help finding 2 trying to break into pawn shop
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for the public’s help after two people were caught on video trying to break in to a pawn shop. Police say two people tried to break in to Faranoe’s Pawn Shop a little after midnight on January 26.
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested
Two men were arrested in connection with a report of shots fired at a hotel. He’s facing multiple charges including unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful purchase of firearms and gun running. Gun theft investigation, Jackson woman charged. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Jackson woman is accused of stealing...
HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from four fire departments could be seen at the Dairy Queen in Fruitland Thursday night, January 27. They were not all of them were there to eat, but to battle a smoky problem. According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC...
Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives. The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a...
