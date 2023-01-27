MOORE SEEKS WAYS TO CURB YOUTH VIOLENCE: During a roundtable discussion inside the Behavioral Health System Baltimore, Gov. Wes Moore said rates of violence among youth are rising statewide and his administration is looking at ways of interrupting the cycle of violence early. In Baltimore City alone, at least two students have been shot and killed, with several others injured near school campuses, this month.Wambui Kamau/WYPR-FM.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO