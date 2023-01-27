Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
High Interest Rates to Hold Back Gold's Rally: Reuters Poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
Lebanon to Devalue Currency by 90% on Feb. 1, Central Bank Chief Says
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon will adopt a new official exchange rate of 15,000 pounds per U.S. dollar on Feb. 1, central bank governor Riad Salameh said, marking a 90% devaluation from its current official rate that has remained unchanged for 25 years. The shift from the old rate of 1,507 to...
World Bank Approves $600 Million Loan to Support Philippines' Recovery, Financial Sector
MANILA (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Tuesday it has approved a $600 million loan to support the Philippines' economic recovery and efforts to make its financial sector more resilient. The funds will be channeled toward strengthening its financial sector stability, expanding financial inclusion and improving disaster risk finance,...
UPS Beats Quarterly Profit Target, Poised for 'Cloudy' 2023
(Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday said it would shelter 2023 profits from expected revenue declines as decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and recession fears weigh on the bellwether global transportation industry. The world's biggest parcel delivery firm beat Wall Street's profit forecast for the fourth quarter after cost...
China Non-Manufacturing Activity Rebounds in January - Official PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's non-manufacturing activity broke into expansion territory for the first time since September 2022, official data showed on Tuesday, as consumption and travel recovered over the Lunar New Year holiday after the lifting of pandemic curbs. The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for January stood at...
Brazil's New Monetary Policy Director Could Be From the Private Sector, Says Haddad
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the new central bank monetary policy director could be tapped from the private sector, a closely followed position that should signal the president's relationship with policymakers. Speaking to journalists after attending an event hosted by Fiesp industry association,...
Nomura's Q3 Profit Grows Despite Investment Banking Slump
TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported an 11% rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, as a partial stake sale in an affiliate offset a slump in investment banking. Nomura's wholesale division, which houses its investment banking and trading businesses, logged a pretax...
Apple Distributor Redington's Q3 Profit Falls as Costs Outpace Topline Growth
CHENNAI (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd, the country's biggest Apple and IT products distributor, reported a 2% fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as ballooning expenses countered record revenue. For Redington, which distributes electronic products made by Apple and Dell among others, consolidated profit slipped to 3.8 billion rupees ($46.4...
Ukrainians to Get Millions of LED Light Bulbs to Ease Energy Shortfall
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainians were urged on Monday to swap old light bulbs for free energy-efficient LED bulbs under a scheme intended to ease an energy shortfall caused by Russian attacks. Launching a programme backed by the European Union and aimed at replacing 50 million light bulbs, Economy Minister Yulia...
Campaigners Urge Bond Investors to Shun Adani Group on Green Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An advocacy group focused on the impact of debt markets on climate change called on Monday for major bond investors to shun India's Adani Group, saying a critical report by a short-seller had undermined confidence in the company's governance. U.S. firm Hindenburg Research prompted a multi-billion-dollar...
Exclusive-European Telecoms' Advertising Venture Set for EU Approval -Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone's plan to take on Big Tech with their own advertising joint venture is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval, people familiar with the matter said. The joint venture marks the telecoms sector's first attempt to take on Meta and Alphabet'S Google...
Seven EU States Warn Commission Against Subsidy Race With U.S
BERLIN/PRAGUE (Reuters) - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry confirmed an earlier report...
WHO Maintains Highest Alert Over COVID, but Sees Hope Ahead
(Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert. The pandemic was likely in a "transition point" that continues to need careful management to "mitigate the potential negative consequences", the agency added in...
