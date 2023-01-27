Read full article on original website
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
Grand Junction’s Newest Restaurant Is Open & It’s Very ‘Colorado’
After much anticipation, a new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant has opened its doors to the public. With locations in Arizona and Colorado, this popular restaurant already had a strong following. After a long wait, the newest location is up and running. The Lone Spur Cafe Opens In Grand Junction Colorado.
Where are the Most Annoying Roundabouts in Grand Junction, Colorado?
The more traffic increases in Western Colorado, the more we will see intersections fill up with signal lights and roundabouts to help ease the flow of cars for commuters. Roundabouts are one of many solutions to such issues as Grand Junction continues to grow. Some intersections are good with simple stop signs while major intersections require more control.
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
Need Cash? Seasonal Job Opportunities Available In Grand Junction
If you need a part-time job and want to supplement your current income, a seasonal job with the city of Grand Junction might just fit the bill. Seasonal Jobs Are Great Because They Are....Seasonal. Did you know the City of Grand Junction employs around 300 part-time employees? Some of those...
Clifton Christian Church Food Bank receives much-needed donation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The federal government temporarily increased SNAP benefits in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a recent Congressional action will put an end to the increase in Emergency Allotments. Thousands of families in Mesa County rely on SNAP benefits to put food on their table, but those benefits […]
KJCT8
District 51 starting two hours late
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
The Quest For Grand Junction Colorado’s Most Delicious Pie
National Pie Day is coming up Monday, January 23, 2023. Where's the best place in Grand Junction, Colorado to celebrate?. To many, the matter of pie is a serious matter. Since most budgets won't allow a trip to every pie joint in town, let's narrow this down a little. Where will you find the best pie in the valley?
94kix.com
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
3 Amazing Hikes Less Than 30 Minutes From Grand Junction
When you live in western Colorado, you don't have to travel far to find a good hike. Rabbit Valley Could Be Your New Favorite Hiking Spot. The McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, yet this wilderness area is often overlooked by western Colorado hikers. Horseback riders, mountain bikers, and ATV buffs are often seen in this area, but it's also an excellent place to go if you're on foot. If you are a hiker looking for some new trails nearby, a visit to Rabbit Valley might just yield your new favorite hiking spot.
What Cool Stuff Goes In a ‘I’m from Colorado’ Starter Pack?
Today we are trying to make the ultimate "I'm from Colorado" starter pack. We started this discussion with Grand Junction to get things rolling, and we are happy to include even more answers. What things would be included in your "I'm from Colorado" starter pack? All the obvious things will...
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?
2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
KJCT8
Snow on track to arrive on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
Photos: These Adorable Puppies Will Make You Fall In Love Instantly
If you are feeling all warm and fuzzy inside right now, it's most likely a sign of puppy love. Who doesn't look at an adorable newborn puppy and go "awwwww....? You just can't help but feel that little tug on your heartstrings when you see one of these cute little pups just starting out their life's journey.
See Progress of New Community Center and Campus In Clifton
Good things are happening in Clifton, including the construction of the brand-new Clifton Community Campus. It's an exciting time for the residents of Clifton as they watch the construction of a $31 million project that got underway in 2022. Clifton doesn't seem to get a lot of respect in the Grand Valley, but this new facility is something the town can be super proud of and is going to turn some heads. It's going to make Clifton a much more attractive living option in the Grand Valley.
Fruita, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
You Have to See the Least-Expensive Home for Sale in Montrose – It’s Beautiful!
You know me: I'm always scrolling around Realtor.com, looking for obscenely expensive or otherwise interesting homes. It's not the norm for me to spotlight one for its lack of expense. It's even rarer for me to spotlight a trailer. However, this home for sale on Marine Road just looks too good for me to not tell you about it.
