Grand Junction, CO

KREX

Clifton Christian Church Food Bank receives much-needed donation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The federal government temporarily increased SNAP benefits in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a recent Congressional action will put an end to the increase in Emergency Allotments. Thousands of families in Mesa County rely on SNAP benefits to put food on their table, but those benefits […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

District 51 starting two hours late

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Grand Junction's Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

3 Amazing Hikes Less Than 30 Minutes From Grand Junction

When you live in western Colorado, you don't have to travel far to find a good hike. Rabbit Valley Could Be Your New Favorite Hiking Spot. The McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, yet this wilderness area is often overlooked by western Colorado hikers. Horseback riders, mountain bikers, and ATV buffs are often seen in this area, but it's also an excellent place to go if you're on foot. If you are a hiker looking for some new trails nearby, a visit to Rabbit Valley might just yield your new favorite hiking spot.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

What is Colorado's Minimum Wage?

2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow on track to arrive on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

See Progress of New Community Center and Campus In Clifton

Good things are happening in Clifton, including the construction of the brand-new Clifton Community Campus. It's an exciting time for the residents of Clifton as they watch the construction of a $31 million project that got underway in 2022. Clifton doesn't seem to get a lot of respect in the Grand Valley, but this new facility is something the town can be super proud of and is going to turn some heads. It's going to make Clifton a much more attractive living option in the Grand Valley.
CLIFTON, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Fruita, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

