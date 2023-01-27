ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
msn.com

Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized

Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Warner and Rubio: The press knows more about classified documents than Congress

Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) the top lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticized the level of access that congressional leaders have had to classified documents found in the possession of current and former presidents and vice presidents, saying the press knows more about the nature of the materials than lawmakers do.…
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy