Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
‘The View’ Demands Biden “Come Out” and Admit He Was “Careless” About Classified Docs in His Home
As more documents continue to pop up at President Joe Biden‘s home, The View is raising concerns about what the heck is even going on at the White House. On today’s episode of the talk show, the staunchly pro-Biden Hot Topics panel issued a rare call out to the President, demanding he speak up as he faces an investigation by the Department of Justice.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Whoopi Goldberg speculates Biden declassified all documents when he was vice president
Co-hosts of The View spoke about President Biden's continuing scandal over mishandled classified documents, noting how this has made the federal government look incompetent.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Elizabeth Warren Doesn’t Think Trump Classified Docs Investigation Will Impact Biden’s: DOJ Acts ‘Without Fear or Favor’ (Video)
Senator Elizabeth Warren joined “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Monday to dicuss the latest in President Joe Biden’s classified documents case and how she expects the DOJ to move forward. The FBI’s search of Biden’s home uncovered more classified material—some of which were from...
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."
‘Scandal-Free’ Obama Gave All Classified Documents To National Archives, Rep Says
President Barack Obama isn't on the growing list of former presidents and vice presidents who took classified documents home, leaving his "scandal-free" reputation intact. The post ‘Scandal-Free’ Obama Gave All Classified Documents To National Archives, Rep Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
Karine Jean-Pierre shredded after dodges on Biden classified documents: 'Not qualified for this job''
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was under fire from reporters earlier Tuesday, following the discovery of more classified documents of Biden's.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized
Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Warner and Rubio: The press knows more about classified documents than Congress
Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) the top lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticized the level of access that congressional leaders have had to classified documents found in the possession of current and former presidents and vice presidents, saying the press knows more about the nature of the materials than lawmakers do.…
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
