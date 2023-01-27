Read full article on original website
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
fox9.com
Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable
An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
mprnews.org
Fat tire biking is booming in popularity. We gave it a try.
As part of our new series, Winter Play, we're turning the winter doldrums on its head in a celebration of all things snow and cold. We sent our reporters out around the state to revel in the weather that makes living in Minnesota so unique. And the first story in that series comes from Kirsti Marohn, who's based out of our Collegeville, Minn. bureau. She talked with host Cathy Wurzer.
Minneapolis Tree Sale coming this spring
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis 2023 Tree Sale will be held this spring for all those interested in getting a good deal on a shrub. To participate in the program and to get the chance to purchase a tree for $30, you must enter a lottery anytime between Feb. 1 and March 31. People selected to participate in the sale will be notified on April 5, according to the Minneapolis Health Department (MHD).
visitshakopee.org
Best Spots for Comfort Food in Shakopee
Chicken noodle soup, lasagna, enchiladas, pho—whatever your comfort food of choice, you’ll find it at Shakopee’s local restaurants. From breakfast to date night and everything in between, cozy up with these comforting dishes. Breakfast & Brunch. Start your day with a hearty dose of comfort food at...
Shocking and Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes
While last week had some exciting brewery news, this week brings in sad and surprising news. Lawless Distilling Company, located at 2619 28th Ave S, Minneapolis has announced that it will be closing nearly after 10 years of operation (since 2014). Lawless was a beloved brewery that many loved to...
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
mprnews.org
Amazon tells Minnesota it will shut down Shakopee center, lay off 680 workers
Retail giant Amazon told state officials Monday it will shut down a sort center complex in Shakopee and lay off 680 employees at the facilities, effective March 31. In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the company made it clear the closure would be permanent. A company spokesperson later told MPR News the workers affected will be offered opportunities at facilities elsewhere in the Twin Cities region and that this move was not about reducing headcounts.
"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
One Minnesota City, The Best in The Country to Find a Single Man
"All the single ladies, all the single ladies" Sorry, it's all that came to mind when I read an article sharing where all the singles are. According to Thriving Center of Psychology and based off data from the U.S. Census the cities with the most singles include these top 5 cities:
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House Fire
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS: Just after 3:00 PM on January 27, 2023, the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department was called out to the 8400 block of College Trail for Xcel tech reporting a gas odor coming from the basement of a home they were currently at and a fire coming from the basement. Com Inver Grove Fire Department with support coming from Eagan Fire Department. Command arrived on the scene and confirmed there was a working fire. Fire crews on the scene began digging out a hydrant to establish a water supply for the trucks. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you have a fire hydrant near your home, please dig out the hydrant so fire crews don’t waste valuable time clearing the hydrant.
redlakenationnews.com
Renting rooms for homeless got too expensive, so Hennepin County bought hotels
During the pandemic, Hennepin County created a strategy to keep those experiencing homelessness and those most susceptible to getting COVID-19 safe - rent them hotel rooms. But the concept was getting expensive and the county decided in late 2020 it would just be cheaper to buy hotels. More than $25...
Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019. Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory Issued
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the Minnesota counties of Goodhue, Wabasha, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower; and for the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd. This advisory is through 11am Sunday morning. Wind chills could reach around -25 degrees Sunday morning, capable of...
Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting another man around the parking lot outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley, before shooting him in the leg. Corey Ryman, 41, allegedly shot the victim in his left leg above his knee at about 2:20 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 15. The victim was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital by his girlfriend for treatment.
