fox9.com

Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable

An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
FARIBAULT, MN
mprnews.org

Fat tire biking is booming in popularity. We gave it a try.

As part of our new series, Winter Play, we're turning the winter doldrums on its head in a celebration of all things snow and cold. We sent our reporters out around the state to revel in the weather that makes living in Minnesota so unique. And the first story in that series comes from Kirsti Marohn, who's based out of our Collegeville, Minn. bureau. She talked with host Cathy Wurzer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis Tree Sale coming this spring

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis 2023 Tree Sale will be held this spring for all those interested in getting a good deal on a shrub. To participate in the program and to get the chance to purchase a tree for $30, you must enter a lottery anytime between Feb. 1 and March 31. People selected to participate in the sale will be notified on April 5, according to the Minneapolis Health Department (MHD).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitshakopee.org

Best Spots for Comfort Food in Shakopee

Chicken noodle soup, lasagna, enchiladas, pho—whatever your comfort food of choice, you’ll find it at Shakopee’s local restaurants. From breakfast to date night and everything in between, cozy up with these comforting dishes. Breakfast & Brunch. Start your day with a hearty dose of comfort food at...
SHAKOPEE, MN
mprnews.org

Amazon tells Minnesota it will shut down Shakopee center, lay off 680 workers

Retail giant Amazon told state officials Monday it will shut down a sort center complex in Shakopee and lay off 680 employees at the facilities, effective March 31. In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the company made it clear the closure would be permanent. A company spokesperson later told MPR News the workers affected will be offered opportunities at facilities elsewhere in the Twin Cities region and that this move was not about reducing headcounts.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population

MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions

Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on Inver Grove Heights House Fire

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS: Just after 3:00 PM on January 27, 2023, the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department was called out to the 8400 block of College Trail for Xcel tech reporting a gas odor coming from the basement of a home they were currently at and a fire coming from the basement. Com Inver Grove Fire Department with support coming from Eagan Fire Department. Command arrived on the scene and confirmed there was a working fire. Fire crews on the scene began digging out a hydrant to establish a water supply for the trucks. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you have a fire hydrant near your home, please dig out the hydrant so fire crews don’t waste valuable time clearing the hydrant.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Renting rooms for homeless got too expensive, so Hennepin County bought hotels

During the pandemic, Hennepin County created a strategy to keep those experiencing homelessness and those most susceptible to getting COVID-19 safe - rent them hotel rooms. But the concept was getting expensive and the county decided in late 2020 it would just be cheaper to buy hotels. More than $25...
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019.  Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory Issued

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the Minnesota counties of Goodhue, Wabasha, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower; and for the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd. This advisory is through 11am Sunday morning. Wind chills could reach around -25 degrees Sunday morning, capable of...
MINNESOTA STATE

