ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Caldwell, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Newark (DEVELOPING)

Authorities were on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Newark, sources with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed. Little was known as of 7:50 p.m. regarding the incident at 6th Avenue W & N 9th Street. This is a developing report. Check back for details.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Montclair Melee Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Unconscious: Police

A fight in Montclair left an 18-year-old unconscious on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a fight at Hawthorne Place found the unconscious man bleeding in the street, Montclair Police Lt. Terence Turner said. Nearby witnesses allegedly told police that the victim had been punched before falling...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified.  Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Vehicle Crashes into West Caldwell House

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Police have charged a Newark man with Driving Under the Influence with Minor Passengers and a host of other offenses after the bus he was driving crashed into a Passaic Avenue house Friday morning. At 8:39 a.m., the West Caldwell Police Department was dispatched to a report of a school bus leaving the roadway and colliding into a residence on Passaic Avenue, just north of Terrace Place. There were no children on the bus at the time. The full-sized school bus slammed into the north side of a ranch-style Passaic Avenue dwelling. The driver, who was the sole occupant...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Glen Rock

SEE ANYTHING? A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in Glen Rock, authorities confirmed. The victim was struck crossing Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue just off southbound Route 208 shortly after 6:30 a.m., Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said. She was...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne Police Captures Gas Station Robbery Suspect the Same Day

WAYNE, NJ – After filling up at the Shell gas station on Route 23 South in Wayne, the patron threatened the gas station attendant with a knife, wanting his cash. That was around 5:30 am on January 26. After a quick Wayne PD investigation, the thief was identified, located and a trap was set for his capture that same evening. The Following is based on a statement released by Wayne Police Public Information Officer Detective Captain Dan Daly. The sun was just showing signs of rising at 5:32 am on Thursday, January 26 when a call came in reporting an armed robbery...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy