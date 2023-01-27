Read full article on original website
Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport
FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Newark (DEVELOPING)
Authorities were on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Newark, sources with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed. Little was known as of 7:50 p.m. regarding the incident at 6th Avenue W & N 9th Street. This is a developing report. Check back for details.
Wayne Driver Lighting Cigarette Causes Head-On Crash In Oakland: Police
Two drivers from Wayne were injured in a head-on crash that Oakland police said was caused when one of them tried to light a cigarette.The distracted 58-year-old smoker crossed the double-yellow line on Ramapo Valley Road, where her KIA slammed into a Honda Pilot driven by a 65-year-old township wo…
Montclair Melee Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Unconscious: Police
A fight in Montclair left an 18-year-old unconscious on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a fight at Hawthorne Place found the unconscious man bleeding in the street, Montclair Police Lt. Terence Turner said. Nearby witnesses allegedly told police that the victim had been punched before falling...
Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley HS, Police Say
A student at a Hudson Valley high school has been charged with felony possession of a weapon after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his belonging.The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Nanuet High School, at 103 Church St., in Nanuet.Clarkstown Police b…
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
Head-On Crash Causes Injuries, Fluid Spill On Morris County Bridge
A head-on crash caused minor injuries and damaged a stone bridge in Morris County on Monday night, requiring a follow-up structural assessment, authorities said. The Long Valley First Aid Squad responded to the crash on the bridge over the South Branch of the Raritan River at Schooley's Mountain Road. The...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on residential N.J. street, officials say
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in Glen Rock, authorities said. The person was hit just before 6:40 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said. The victim’s name will be released pending family notification....
Bus Driver Was DWI When He Drove Through West Caldwell Home: Police
A 37-year-old school bus driver from Newark has been charged after plowing his bus into a West Caldwell home on Friday, Jan. 27, police said. Anthony R. Stuckey had just dropped students off at West Caldwell Tech High School, before he drove his bus into an unoccupied Passaic Avenue home just before 8:40 a.m., West Caldwell police said.
Two Hospitalized In Route 46 Gas Station Stabbings: Palisades Park PD
UPDATE: Two Palisades Park men were hospitalized and a third jailed following an overnight stabbing at a Route 46 gas station, authorities said. Both victims were confronted by Gerberth E. Fuentes, 19, outside the convenience store of the Sunoco station on eastbound Route 46 before dawn Monday, Jan. 30, Sgt. George Beck said.
N.J. man gets 55 years for killing co-worker at her apartment while she was on lunch break
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison last week for placing surveillance videos in his co-worker’s apartment and later killing her while she went home during a lunch break. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced a judge handed Kenneth Saal...
Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified. Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Vehicle Crashes into West Caldwell House
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Police have charged a Newark man with Driving Under the Influence with Minor Passengers and a host of other offenses after the bus he was driving crashed into a Passaic Avenue house Friday morning. At 8:39 a.m., the West Caldwell Police Department was dispatched to a report of a school bus leaving the roadway and colliding into a residence on Passaic Avenue, just north of Terrace Place. There were no children on the bus at the time. The full-sized school bus slammed into the north side of a ranch-style Passaic Avenue dwelling. The driver, who was the sole occupant...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Glen Rock
SEE ANYTHING? A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in Glen Rock, authorities confirmed. The victim was struck crossing Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue just off southbound Route 208 shortly after 6:30 a.m., Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said. She was...
wrnjradio.com
Crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township. On Jan. 27, at around 12:36 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 53 after observing a vehicle with dark, after-market window tint, police said. Upon approaching...
Wayne Police Captures Gas Station Robbery Suspect the Same Day
WAYNE, NJ – After filling up at the Shell gas station on Route 23 South in Wayne, the patron threatened the gas station attendant with a knife, wanting his cash. That was around 5:30 am on January 26. After a quick Wayne PD investigation, the thief was identified, located and a trap was set for his capture that same evening. The Following is based on a statement released by Wayne Police Public Information Officer Detective Captain Dan Daly. The sun was just showing signs of rising at 5:32 am on Thursday, January 26 when a call came in reporting an armed robbery...
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor
A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say. Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.
Catalytic converters stolen from vans in Jersey City Medical Center lot
Catalytic converters were stolen from two transport vans in a Jersey City Medical Center lot Downtown, the second time the hospital has been victimized by precious metal thieves. Jersey City police responded to the hospital at 355 Grand St. just after 11 a.m. Monday and were told that the catalytic...
School Bus Driver In Custody After Plowing Into West Caldwell Home: Report (VIDEO)
A school bus driver was apparently handcuffed and escorted off by police after slamming the vehicle into a home in West Caldwell Friday, Jan. 27, according to a News12 report. The crash happened near Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue, the outlet said. Accidents are apparently common at the intersection, where neighbors told reports there's a "tight turn."
