Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Watch this University of Michigan lecturer create 3D-printed ceramic art
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor-based artist and University of Michigan lecturer is bringing 3D-printing techniques to the world of ceramics. Mark Meier, a lecturer at UM’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, began 3D printing clay using university equipment as he designed his coursework. Clay printing allows students to quickly prototype designs and mirrors techniques they may encounter in the architecture world.
5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
There’s a growing demand for zero-proof cocktails at Ann Arbor restaurants
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Kristin Knake pushes a glass with a yellow-green liquid across the table. The makeshift bar, full of glasses and chopped fruits, is set up in a sunlit room in her home. An ice bucket full of pop-top bottles and other drinks sits behind her. “This is...
msu.edu
Podcast: January 2023 Spartan Community Letter
“Assuming the interim presidency at MSU has reinforced for both Tom and me just how great and welcoming the Spartan community is. We’re poised and ready to take the next step on behalf of this great university, our students and the future of the state of Michigan. We’re honored to be a part of this community.”
Block M’s & chonky squirrels: Snow sculptures pop up on University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm has resulted in dozens of creative snow sculptures popping up across the University of Michigan campus. The Jan. 25 winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in Ann Arbor, creating a prime environment for people to go outside and enjoy the snow, get creative and even join in on a planned snowball fight in the Diag.
‘Aging starts at birth’: Ypsilanti Senior Center looking to unite young and old
YPSILANTI, MI – In the early 1960s, the “little house” in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park opened as a gathering place for retirees. It was a “revolutionary” idea in its day, said Monica Prince, today the executive director of the Ypsilanti Senior Center, which 60 years later still hosts weekly euchre and knitting sessions, alongside meals and programs for the city’s older adults.
Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member
Dickinson Wright, a full-service law firm based in Detroit, has elected seven new member attorneys in the firm’s Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy offices: Juliet Boyd, Deborah Germany, Adam Grant, […] The post Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
HopCat and its Cosmik Fries ready for Royal Oak return
The new HopCat in Royal Oak (430 S. Main St.) will have a soft opening at 10 a.m. Feb. 6, says Project BarFly, the hospitality group that oversees HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company and Stella’s Lounge. Inside the 11,300-square-foot restaurant, 60 taps of curated local craft beer will be offered along with its comfort food menu and, most notably, its famous Cosmik Fries. A public grand opening will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11....
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Science Center running to be named best in the country; how to vote
The Michigan Science Center is running to be named USA Today's best science museum in the country. For the next two weeks, voters can go online and vote every day at: 10best.com/awards/travel/best-science-museum-2023.
HometownLife.com
Trade school plans expansion into Wayne County with Westland campus
WESTLAND — A large trade school plans to expand into Wayne County with a new learning facility. The Southeast Michigan Construction Academy, based in Madison Heights, purchased the building at 35600 Central City Parkway, next to U.S. Ice, and plans to open a new Westland academy this fall. The campus will be SEMCA's second school.
Abandoned Eastown Theatre – From Motion Pictures to Drug Deals: Detroit, Michigan 1931-2015
When someone mentions a former Detroit rock palace, the first place that may come to mind for the old-timers would be the Grande Ballroom. But there was a place on the east end of Detroit that became notorious – not just for great rock bands – but for an out-of-control drug haven.
msu.edu
MSU study: Disordered eating is not only a disease of affluent girls
Predominant stereotypes about eating disorders suggest that it is a condition mainly associated with girls from wealthy backgrounds. However, a new study from Michigan State University found that boys living in disadvantaged circumstances are at an increased risk for disordered eating, particularly if they have underlying genetic risk factors. “This...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: El Limon fuses Mediterranean, Mexican cuisines
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant is bringing a fusion of flavor to Ann Arbor. El Limon, 2709 Plymouth Road, blends Mexican and Mediterranean cuisines in dishes like falafel tacos and spinach feta quesadillas. “These are my two favorite cuisines, so it’s nice to cook something that you love...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Hello, Ann Arbor: Fire destroys building downtown; a good old time at ‘Geezer Happy Hour’
We’ve spent the week following up on a lot of breaking news in Ann Arbor. In the past nine days, there has been a homicide, a major fire downtown, a fight at the courthouse, a snowstorm and a possible suicide at a downtown parking structure. But we’ve also had...
Here’s what a new report says about Ann Arbor traffic crash trends
ANN ARBOR, MI — Traffic crashes in Ann Arbor are both up and down, and there’s both good news and bad news. That’s what Raymond Hess, city transportation manager, told the city’s Transportation Commission recently, presenting a new analysis of crash trends over the past decade, including how the city has fared during the pandemic.
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
wemu.org
U-M Alzheimer's prevention study looking for more participants
Cathy Shafran: This is 89 one WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. And today we're looking at the latest on a new Alzheimer's drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month granted accelerated approval for an Alzheimer's disease drug. The studies for the drug showed some promising biological effects of removal of the brain's amyloid buildup that occurs in the disease. It is called a promising breakthrough. But not all in the field are pinning all their hopes on this drug. It is called Lecanemab. Dr. Judy Heidebrink is a neurologist and clinical core lead of the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center at University of Michigan Health. She's looking at this drug with caution, noting that it's no way a cure and also carries some serious side effects. Dr. Heidebrink, thanks so much for joining us.
lansingcitypulse.com
A school fight, a gun, and a Michigan community demands action
Behavioral issues have increased since returning to in-person learning. In East Lansing, a teacher breaking up a fight saw a gun drop from a student's backpack. Teachers want more authority to discipline students. School threats and increased incidents of violence — including a gun dropped near a teacher — are...
