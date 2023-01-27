ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

Watch this University of Michigan lecturer create 3D-printed ceramic art

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor-based artist and University of Michigan lecturer is bringing 3D-printing techniques to the world of ceramics. Mark Meier, a lecturer at UM’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, began 3D printing clay using university equipment as he designed his coursework. Clay printing allows students to quickly prototype designs and mirrors techniques they may encounter in the architecture world.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
msu.edu

Podcast: January 2023 Spartan Community Letter

“Assuming the interim presidency at MSU has reinforced for both Tom and me just how great and welcoming the Spartan community is. We’re poised and ready to take the next step on behalf of this great university, our students and the future of the state of Michigan. We’re honored to be a part of this community.”
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Block M’s & chonky squirrels: Snow sculptures pop up on University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm has resulted in dozens of creative snow sculptures popping up across the University of Michigan campus. The Jan. 25 winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in Ann Arbor, creating a prime environment for people to go outside and enjoy the snow, get creative and even join in on a planned snowball fight in the Diag.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

‘Aging starts at birth’: Ypsilanti Senior Center looking to unite young and old

YPSILANTI, MI – In the early 1960s, the “little house” in Ypsilanti’s Recreation Park opened as a gathering place for retirees. It was a “revolutionary” idea in its day, said Monica Prince, today the executive director of the Ypsilanti Senior Center, which 60 years later still hosts weekly euchre and knitting sessions, alongside meals and programs for the city’s older adults.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

HopCat and its Cosmik Fries ready for Royal Oak return

The new HopCat in Royal Oak (430 S. Main St.) will have a soft opening at 10 a.m. Feb. 6, says Project BarFly, the hospitality group that oversees HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company and Stella’s Lounge. Inside the 11,300-square-foot restaurant, 60 taps of curated local craft beer will be offered along with its comfort food menu and, most notably, its famous Cosmik Fries. A public grand opening will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11....
ROYAL OAK, MI
HometownLife.com

Trade school plans expansion into Wayne County with Westland campus

WESTLAND — A large trade school plans to expand into Wayne County with a new learning facility. The Southeast Michigan Construction Academy, based in Madison Heights, purchased the building at 35600 Central City Parkway, next to U.S. Ice, and plans to open a new Westland academy this fall. The campus will be SEMCA's second school.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
msu.edu

MSU study: Disordered eating is not only a disease of affluent girls

Predominant stereotypes about eating disorders suggest that it is a condition mainly associated with girls from wealthy backgrounds. However, a new study from Michigan State University found that boys living in disadvantaged circumstances are at an increased risk for disordered eating, particularly if they have underlying genetic risk factors. “This...
MLive

Here’s what a new report says about Ann Arbor traffic crash trends

ANN ARBOR, MI — Traffic crashes in Ann Arbor are both up and down, and there’s both good news and bad news. That’s what Raymond Hess, city transportation manager, told the city’s Transportation Commission recently, presenting a new analysis of crash trends over the past decade, including how the city has fared during the pandemic.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

U-M Alzheimer's prevention study looking for more participants

Cathy Shafran: This is 89 one WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. And today we're looking at the latest on a new Alzheimer's drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month granted accelerated approval for an Alzheimer's disease drug. The studies for the drug showed some promising biological effects of removal of the brain's amyloid buildup that occurs in the disease. It is called a promising breakthrough. But not all in the field are pinning all their hopes on this drug. It is called Lecanemab. Dr. Judy Heidebrink is a neurologist and clinical core lead of the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center at University of Michigan Health. She's looking at this drug with caution, noting that it's no way a cure and also carries some serious side effects. Dr. Heidebrink, thanks so much for joining us.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A school fight, a gun, and a Michigan community demands action

Behavioral issues have increased since returning to in-person learning. In East Lansing, a teacher breaking up a fight saw a gun drop from a student's backpack. Teachers want more authority to discipline students. School threats and increased incidents of violence — including a gun dropped near a teacher — are...
EAST LANSING, MI

