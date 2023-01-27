Read full article on original website
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
The areas that remained the most affordable during the boom in the housing market will see lower home-price declines in 2023, according to an investment bank.
The U.S. might be headed for a soft landing, but the world is inching towards a ‘long-lasting slowdown’ that could last at least two years, World Bank president says
A debt crisis is combining with other factors to threaten a prolonged economic decline in the developing world.
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
You Could've Become a Millionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in This Warren Buffett Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was founded in 1976, and in just four short years it went from a humble start-up with a dream of producing personal computers to a publicly listed company. Today, it's the most valuable listed company in America, with a market capitalization of $2 trillion. It even has...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts
Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict
With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
