msubobcats.com

Bobcats Return to Worthington Arena to Face Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Playing in front of its student section for the first time in Big Sky Conference play, the Montana State men's basketball team returns to Worthington Arena for a two-game homestand against Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado. Thursday's game between the Bobcats (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky Conference)...
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Bobcats Tab Jenni Houk Associate Head Volleyball Coach

Jenni Houk, who recently completed her fifth season as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Minnesota, will join husband Matt Houk and assistant coach Taylor Els on the Montana State sideline as associate head coach for MSU volleyball. Houk brings a wealth of volleyball experience to Bozeman as...
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Corbett, Wilson Earn Big Sky Athlete of the Week Honors Again

FARMINGTON, Utah – For the second-straight week, the Montana State track and field team had two athletes win Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors, as announced by the conference office on Monday. This time, high jumper Lucy Corbett and pole vaulter Colby Wilson helped...
BOZEMAN, MT

