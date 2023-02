AMES, Iowa – Catherine Woteki, professor of food science and human nutrition at Iowa State University and member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, will present a live, virtual seminar Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3:20-4:10 p.m. in 210 Bessey Hall. The seminar is open to Iowa State faculty, staff and graduate students who are able to attend in person.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO