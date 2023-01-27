ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 this week

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Casa Bonita is hiring. What will the jobs pay?

Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring.
Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
Fatality accident in southern Wyoming closes Interstate 80 across state

CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie in Carbon County Saturday. According to the patrol, a total of 44 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around mile markers 266 and 261. One person died and other injuries have been reported.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife destroys poachers' firearms

Colorado will not tolerate poaching and those who are caught will have their firearms confiscated and destroyed. The Southeast Region Office of Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video of those confiscated firearms being destroyed. In the video, CPW destroyed about $10,000 worth of shotguns, rifles, handguns, bows and arrows with a chop saw. The agency offers rewards for reporting crimes against wildlife. Report poachers anonymously to Operation Game Thief (OGT) by calling toll-free, 1-877-COLO-OGT (or 877-265-6648). Or email game.thief@state.co.us. A $500 reward is offered for big game or endangered species cases; $250 for info on turkey; $100 for fishing/small game. 
