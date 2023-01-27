Read full article on original website
coloradonewsline.com
Increased penalties for car theft proposed in bipartisan Colorado bill
Colorado lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill Monday that aims to combat auto theft in the state by making any vehicle theft a felony, regardless of the value of the stolen car. “Right now, the severity of the penalty for stealing a car depends on the value of the vehicle. This...
Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 this week
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Daily Record
70 mobile home parks in Colorado can’t raise rent due to new laws designed to protect residents
Seventy mobile home parks across Colorado cannot raise rent on residents due to beefed-up protections that went into effect this fall, part of the state’s growing efforts to protect tens of thousands of low-income individuals in one of America’s last bastions of affordable housing. That number is spotlighted...
KDVR.com
Casa Bonita is hiring. What will the jobs pay?
Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered...
KKTV
Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Colorado woman sentenced for stealing $35K in unemployment benefits
A Colorado parolee convicted of stealing more than $35,000 in unemployment benefits was sentenced to prison in an Arapahoe County courtroom Wednesday.
KKTV
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
9News
Mystery solved of how dog with Texas microchip ended up on Colorado highway
A dog named Bear went missing from his yard in Texas three years ago. His journey after that brought him to Colorado and a new family.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
KJCT8
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
News Channel Nebraska
Fatality accident in southern Wyoming closes Interstate 80 across state
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie in Carbon County Saturday. According to the patrol, a total of 44 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around mile markers 266 and 261. One person died and other injuries have been reported.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife destroys poachers' firearms
Colorado will not tolerate poaching and those who are caught will have their firearms confiscated and destroyed. The Southeast Region Office of Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video of those confiscated firearms being destroyed. In the video, CPW destroyed about $10,000 worth of shotguns, rifles, handguns, bows and arrows with a chop saw. The agency offers rewards for reporting crimes against wildlife. Report poachers anonymously to Operation Game Thief (OGT) by calling toll-free, 1-877-COLO-OGT (or 877-265-6648). Or email game.thief@state.co.us. A $500 reward is offered for big game or endangered species cases; $250 for info on turkey; $100 for fishing/small game.
How cold will it get in Denver on Monday morning?
Dangerous arctic cold weather has arrived in Colorado. Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid temperatures.
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Colorado man intentionally drove pickup truck into police department lobby 'in order to be heard': police
Grand Junction, Colorado police say a man intentionally drove his pickup truck into the lobby of a police station on Tuesday, but say no one was injured.
-25 degree wind chill could slam parts of Colorado beginning tonight
Several wind chill advisories that will go into effect this weekend have been issued in the eastern portion of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The first advisory applies to Kiowa, Bent and Prowers counties, and will be in effect from 9 PM on Saturday through 10 AM on Sunday. In these areas, wind chill values could drop as low as -25 degrees.
