New Purdue LGBTQ center opens to large crowd

Rainbow, transgender and bisexual pride pins greeted visitors to the new LGBTQ center. Kathleen Martinus | Staff Photographer

The new Purdue LGBTQ Center opened to a large audience Friday afternoon after moving from its old location in Schleman Hall to the Hicks Library. Members of the Purdue community were greeted by a welcome book where visitors could write notes, as well as giveaways of various pride pins and flags. Brief remarks were given by Lowell Kane, the director of the center, as well as several other leaders in Purdue’s community. Programming for the year was also announced at the grand opening by program manager Kelsey Chapman which included a trip to Chicago to watch a show by drag queen Sasha Velour. The event also featured treats such as cookies and rainbow cupcakes along with a full-sized charcuterie board for those visiting. Various pieces of art hang in the new center which features commissioned art as well as pieces created by members of Purdue's LGBTQ community.