Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributorsMike RomanoDenver, CO
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless peopleDavid HeitzLittleton, CO
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
US News and World Report
3 Kids Taken in Nebraska Carjacking Found With Frostbite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, when temperatures were around 0 degrees, a man reported that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen with his three children inside, said Grand Island Police. An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested with the SUV before authorities found the 5-year-old and 1-year-old around 5 a.m. inside a second vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kearney.
Driver in California cliff crash that injured his wife and two young children is moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41,...
US News and World Report
Teen Who Fired at Florida Deputies Sentenced to 20 Years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado...
US News and World Report
Search Continues in Virginia and Tennessee for Jail Escapees
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. On...
US News and World Report
GOP Changes Leadership in Maine After Poor Election Showing
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Former Assistant House Minority Leader Joel Stetkis was elected to serve as Maine Republican Party chair, marking a change in direction after a disappointing midterm election for the GOP. Former chair Demi Kouzounas was ousted during a closed-door meeting over the weekend. “This is a...
Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19
DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Delaware Governor John Carney says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor says he had mild symptoms and tested positive using an at-home test Friday night."I'm feeling fine and will work from home," the governor said in a brief statement. "Also, Go Birds!"According to Delaware's COVID-19 Response website, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at 135. They aso say there are currently 158 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million dollars out of its about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula, while also setting aside more money for the state's economic development fund.The spending legislation, which was passed late Thursday night by the newly Democrat-controlled Legislature, includes a $946 million spending plan and an additional $146 million to close out last year's budget, bringing the total spending to nearly $1.1 billion.Nearly $200 million in grant funding will be set aside for upgrades at the Escanaba Mill, located in the Upper Peninsula and operated...
