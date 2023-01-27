ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

US News and World Report

3 Kids Taken in Nebraska Carjacking Found With Frostbite

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, when temperatures were around 0 degrees, a man reported that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen with his three children inside, said Grand Island Police. An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested with the SUV before authorities found the 5-year-old and 1-year-old around 5 a.m. inside a second vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kearney.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
US News and World Report

Teen Who Fired at Florida Deputies Sentenced to 20 Years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
US News and World Report

Search Continues in Virginia and Tennessee for Jail Escapees

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. On...
ABINGDON, VA
US News and World Report

GOP Changes Leadership in Maine After Poor Election Showing

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Former Assistant House Minority Leader Joel Stetkis was elected to serve as Maine Republican Party chair, marking a change in direction after a disappointing midterm election for the GOP. Former chair Demi Kouzounas was ousted during a closed-door meeting over the weekend. “This is a...
MAINE STATE
CBS Philly

Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Delaware Governor John Carney says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor says he had mild symptoms and tested positive using an at-home test Friday night."I'm feeling fine and will work from home," the governor said in a brief statement. "Also, Go Birds!"According to Delaware's COVID-19 Response website, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at 135. They aso say there are currently 158 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million dollars out of its about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula, while also setting aside more money for the state's economic development fund.The spending legislation, which was passed late Thursday night by the newly Democrat-controlled Legislature, includes a $946 million spending plan and an additional $146 million to close out last year's budget, bringing the total spending to nearly $1.1 billion.Nearly $200 million in grant funding will be set aside for upgrades at the Escanaba Mill, located in the Upper Peninsula and operated...
MICHIGAN STATE

