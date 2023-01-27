1/27/23 New Purdue LGBTQ center opens to large crowd, line outside of LGBTQ center

Related
Parking restrictions ease for students
As of Wednesday, students with Restricted Residence Hall permits are eligible to park overnight on the rooftop of McCutcheon and Wood Street garages. The announcement, sent in an email from senior parking manager Steven Carn, specifies only the top, flat level of the parking garages could be used. The email reads, “If you’re parked on a ramp or cannot see the sky, you wil get cited."
The Exponent
West Lafayette, IN
