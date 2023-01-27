ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent

1/27/23 New Purdue LGBTQ center opens to large crowd, Kelsey Chapman and Sasha Velour mural

By Kathleen Martinus
 4 days ago
Kelsey Chapman, Program Manager of the LGBTQ center announces upcoming programming which included a trip to Chicago to see a show by drag queen Sasha Velour. The mural featured behind Chapman is a piece created by Velour, members of the LGBTQ center and the Honors College, during a week-long artist in residency program in Fall 2019. Sasha Velour is the Season 9 winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Kathleen Martinus | Staff Photographer

