Thousands of birds migrating across New Mexico dropped dead in the fall of 2020 and researchers now link the event to extreme temperature and climate conditions. They call it an example of "disaster ecology" – how one extreme variable or disaster impacts an ecosystem. In this case, the air was thick with wildfire smoke when the temperatures swung from around 100 degrees to almost freezing. The drought didn’t help either.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO