News brief with the Colorado Sun: Poaching cases rise in Colorado and Aspen building codes updated
Colorado is seeing a surge in poaching cases, and most of them are from out of state. Colorado Parks & Wildlife are seeing poaching on both private and public lands. Poaching numbers by nature are elusive, but last fall brought a discernible spike in wildlife infractions across Colorado. On average, wildlife officials write 2,600-2,700 tickets per year for various forms of poaching.
Climate law could mean 92,000 jobs in the Mountain West, think tank predicts
Data for Progress, a left-leaning think tank, estimated the number of jobs the climate and energy provisions in the landmark law passed last year will create or preserve from 2023 to 2032. According to the group, the Mountain West could see nearly 92,000 jobs during that span, based on data...
Empty nests: Colorado egg production a third of what it was last year
Empty shelves and limited purchases. The nationwide egg shortage has not gone unnoticed by Coloradans. Much of the problem is due to a serious national outbreak of avian flu, with migratory birds as the primary vectors of disease. The absence of those eggs is being felt around the state. Egg...
New Mexico bird die-off is an example of 'disaster ecology' in Mountain West
Thousands of birds migrating across New Mexico dropped dead in the fall of 2020 and researchers now link the event to extreme temperature and climate conditions. They call it an example of "disaster ecology" – how one extreme variable or disaster impacts an ecosystem. In this case, the air was thick with wildfire smoke when the temperatures swung from around 100 degrees to almost freezing. The drought didn’t help either.
Amid spiking car thefts, state lawmakers want more severe punishments for thieves
Colorado has the highest rate of car theft in the nation, and state lawmakers want to bring those numbers down. A bipartisan bill introduced this week, Senate Bill 97, focuses on strengthening car theft enforcement with more severe and consistent punishments for stealing a vehicle. Currently, the punishment for auto...
