kunc.org

News brief with the Colorado Sun: Poaching cases rise in Colorado and Aspen building codes updated

Colorado is seeing a surge in poaching cases, and most of them are from out of state. Colorado Parks & Wildlife are seeing poaching on both private and public lands. Poaching numbers by nature are elusive, but last fall brought a discernible spike in wildlife infractions across Colorado. On average, wildlife officials write 2,600-2,700 tickets per year for various forms of poaching.
kunc.org

New Mexico bird die-off is an example of 'disaster ecology' in Mountain West

Thousands of birds migrating across New Mexico dropped dead in the fall of 2020 and researchers now link the event to extreme temperature and climate conditions. They call it an example of "disaster ecology" – how one extreme variable or disaster impacts an ecosystem. In this case, the air was thick with wildfire smoke when the temperatures swung from around 100 degrees to almost freezing. The drought didn’t help either.
