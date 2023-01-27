ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Cal Poly vs. Cal State Fullerton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 11-11; Cal Poly 7-14 The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-9 against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Titans should still be riding high after a victory, while Cal Poly will be looking to right the ship.
FULLERTON, CA
KDRV

Las Plumas High School cheer team wins second national title

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Las Plumas High School cheer team took first place at Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas after a two day competition on Friday and Saturday. “These amazing athletes poured their heart and soul into this routine and their hard work paid off,” LPHS cheer coach, Tami Deal, said. “Our coaching staff is beyond proud of the hard work and dedication this team has shown all season.”
OROVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy