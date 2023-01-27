Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 11-11; Cal Poly 7-14 The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-9 against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The Titans should still be riding high after a victory, while Cal Poly will be looking to right the ship.

