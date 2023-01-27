Read full article on original website
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Lobster Rolls in Denver... Worth It? A ReviewCandies EatsDenver, CO
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado
Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
9News
The impact of the cold on bark beetles
The bark beetle problem in Colorado is still evolving and, in many cases, still growing. However, this active winter might help slow them down.
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
You can warm up in these 6 Colorado hot springs
Temperatures have been bitterly cold. If you are looking for a way to have some fun and warm up, we have you covered.
Did this Colorado mountain town break its record low?
Colorado has several towns where the temperature gauge can dip well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. The Craig-Moffat Airport in Craig, Colorado recorded a low of -41.08 at 7:34 a.m., Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, tying the Feb. 20, 1981, record low. On Feb. 1, 1985, the low at...
KKTV
Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.
Fort Collins Police Befriend Lost Stuffed Bunny and Win Internet’s Hearts
It's amazing how the small things can bring so many smiles. Fort Collins Police Services shared out a photo of a bunny they found and they'd taken care of it, while waiting for its owner to come forward,. When there are stories in the news about police acting poorly, here...
13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns
Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
KDVR.com
Teen to be sentenced in Green Valley Ranch arson
An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire. An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
Deer Family Strolls into Colorado Store, Owner Snaps Photo at the Perfect Moment
Business owner Lori Jones is used to having customers from all walks of life; however, when a family of deer decided to stop in her shop, it gave her pause. According to reports, Jones works selling gifts and supplies at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park, a scenic mountain town perched at the foot of the Rockies in Fort Collins, Colorado.
This Colorado Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Will You Find the Creepy and Painful Assassin Bug In Colorado?
Colorado is not known for insects, but, the reality is we have more than our fair share. Some of Colorado's insects are beneficial, while others can be harmful to people, pets, and plants. One bug in Colorado you don't want to mess around with is the assassin bug. It's not gonna kill you, but, your encounter would be most unpleasant. The assassin bug can commonly be found across the country, and we have these creepy critters right here in Colorado.
Do You Need Help Planning A Kid Friendly Trip To Yellowstone?
It's never too early to start planning your summer vacations and if heading to Yellowstone National Park is on your families radar this year, we've found the book you need to get. In 2019, a then 6th grader, Kieran Bignell and his dad visited Yellowstone. Kieran's dad, Rob Bignell, is...
If you Legally Try Mushrooms in Colorado, Can You Be Tested?
You probably remember a time when it was a big no-no to be in possession of any kind of drug, including marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Today, in Colorado, it has been legal to purchase marijuana for over a decade, and the state just decriminalized psilocybin and other natural hallucinogenic drugs this past November.
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
coloradopolitics.com
Scrubbing anti-wolf politics from state plan | IN RESPONSE
John Howard, a former Stakeholder Advisory Group member, recently published an opinion piece titled “Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan.” It’s an accurate title — but his premise arguing pro-wolf political interference was warping the state’s wolf management plan is 180 degrees wrong. In reality, Colorado’s...
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
See Some Unique Artifacts Uncovered in Colorado Over the Years
Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
'Just Like That': Bonnie Raitt announces Colorado concert
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage this summer. Raitt's "Just Like That" national tour, which launched last April, will continue in 2023, with another stop in Colorado. Raitt and her band have announced a performance at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts...
