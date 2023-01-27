ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota House to Vote on Driver’s Licenses for All Bill

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House will vote on a bill today (Monday 3:30 p-m) that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a driver’s license. Republican state Representative John Petersburg of Waseca pushed for different licenses for immigrants to prevent illegal voting. Representative Aisha Gomez says there are a number of different immigration statuses that people can have where they do not have the right to vote, but they do have access to a class D driver’s license. Officials from law enforcement, business, labor, religious and farm groups spoke in favor of the ‘driver’s license for all’ bill.
Minnesota Becomes First State to Pass Bill Enshrining Abortion Rights Post-Dobbs

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After more than 14 hours of debate, the Minnesota Senate passed a bill on Saturday that would establish a “fundamental right” to abortion in the state. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has said he will sign the Protect Reproductive Options Act, known as the PRO Act, into law. The move makes Minnesota the first state to pass a law guaranteeing the right to abortion in the wake of the Dobbs decision, according to Minnesota Public Radio.
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All

Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
Gov. Walz wants to pay off U.S. Bank Stadium 23 years early

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's plan to pay off the one-point-one billion dollar U. S. Bank Stadium looks like a done deal. He announced in his budget speech this week that he wants to pay off the 377 million dollars in outstanding bond debt from the publically financed portion of the arena. Walz would use the balance in the stadium reserve fund as well as general fund money to make the final payment, which wasn't expected to happen until 2046.
"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.

A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota

Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. Colorado, Iowa and Mississippi are among...
Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution of the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Jelani Cobb to discuss the long road ahead for prosecutors in the case against the five former Memphis officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. Jan. 28, 2023.
Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota

Last week’s budget-palooza in St. Paul revealed a small but potentially significant rift between Gov. Walz and the DFL-controlled legislature on the topic of marijuana policy. In announcing their legalization bill, DFL legislators proposed taxing cannabis sales at 8% on top of the existing state sales tax of 6.5% (the sales tax is higher in […] The post Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population

MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All

Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
Wesenberg responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal

This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
Homelessness dangers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Homelessness can be deadly. People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at triple the rate of the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute. That alarming pattern holds...
