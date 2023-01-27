Read full article on original website
Related
ktoe.com
Minnesota House to Vote on Driver’s Licenses for All Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House will vote on a bill today (Monday 3:30 p-m) that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a driver’s license. Republican state Representative John Petersburg of Waseca pushed for different licenses for immigrants to prevent illegal voting. Representative Aisha Gomez says there are a number of different immigration statuses that people can have where they do not have the right to vote, but they do have access to a class D driver’s license. Officials from law enforcement, business, labor, religious and farm groups spoke in favor of the ‘driver’s license for all’ bill.
boreal.org
Gun owners demonstrate at State Capitol as Dems seek to push new gun control laws
In light of recent mass shootings in California and an uptick in gun related crime in Minnesota, there's a renewed promise from democrats to pass new gun laws. With a newfound trifecta in the state government, Democrats see opportunity to pass something this legislative session. To read the full story,...
Minnesota Becomes First State to Pass Bill Enshrining Abortion Rights Post-Dobbs
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After more than 14 hours of debate, the Minnesota Senate passed a bill on Saturday that would establish a “fundamental right” to abortion in the state. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has said he will sign the Protect Reproductive Options Act, known as the PRO Act, into law. The move makes Minnesota the first state to pass a law guaranteeing the right to abortion in the wake of the Dobbs decision, according to Minnesota Public Radio.
boreal.org
Clean energy bill passes DFL-controlled MN House, state republicans call it ‘dangerous’
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that they say will tackle the climate crisis and create good jobs. According to a press release, the House File 7 establishes new clean energy goals for the state and puts Minnesota on a path to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.
mynorthnews.org
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
willmarradio.com
Gov. Walz wants to pay off U.S. Bank Stadium 23 years early
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's plan to pay off the one-point-one billion dollar U. S. Bank Stadium looks like a done deal. He announced in his budget speech this week that he wants to pay off the 377 million dollars in outstanding bond debt from the publically financed portion of the arena. Walz would use the balance in the stadium reserve fund as well as general fund money to make the final payment, which wasn't expected to happen until 2046.
KIMT
"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.
A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
kymnradio.net
Public Policy This Week – The direct effects of Climate Change on Minnesota
Hosts Jon Olson and Bruce Morlan discuss the direct effects of climate change on the state of Minnesota with. Olmsted County Commissioner and former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader David Senjem, and Senior Climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld.
mprnews.org
Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota
Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. Colorado, Iowa and Mississippi are among...
Protest for Tyre Nichols to be held outside Minnesota Governor’s Mansion
Minnesota activist groups are planning to protest the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis officers at the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon. Official video of five officers beating Nichols during a Jan. 7. traffic stop was released Friday. Nicholas died in the hospital...
MSNBC
Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution of the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Jelani Cobb to discuss the long road ahead for prosecutors in the case against the five former Memphis officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. Jan. 28, 2023.
Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota
Last week’s budget-palooza in St. Paul revealed a small but potentially significant rift between Gov. Walz and the DFL-controlled legislature on the topic of marijuana policy. In announcing their legalization bill, DFL legislators proposed taxing cannabis sales at 8% on top of the existing state sales tax of 6.5% (the sales tax is higher in […] The post Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All
Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
Why Can’t Minnesota Print Same Day Licenses When Other States Can?
Minnesota has a lot to offer. I lived in Kentucky for about 20 years, and feel that there are major differences in the cost of living in the states, granted, for good reason, but the one thing I can't wrap my head around is why I used to be able to get my license in Kentucky on the same day I went it for it?
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Wesenberg responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal
This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
kaxe.org
Timberjay Reports: Biden Administration's Mineral Withdrawal Decision Further Delays Twin Metals Copper Nickel Mining Prospects
Marshall Helmberger talked with us again on the Friday Morning Show. Big stories from them this week included:. Study: Freshwater fish pose major health risk EPA data suggests eating fish is a major source of toxic “forever chemicals”. Heidi Holtan has worked at KAXE/KBXE for over 22 years. She...
lakesarearadio.net
Funding For Washington Ballpark Included in Gov Walz’s Bonding Bill
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
kelo.com
Homelessness dangers in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Homelessness can be deadly. People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at triple the rate of the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute. That alarming pattern holds...
Elderly Minnesota Woman Arrested For Doing This Dangerous Act On The Interstate
Have you ever been driving down the interstate at 70 miles an hour, and come up behind someone going 30? It's a pretty frightening situation. It takes some pretty fast reaction time to realize what's happening, and to either make incredible speed changes or change lanes without interfering with other vehicles.
Comments / 0