'The tableau changes by the day:' City, Camp Hope near agreement as restraining order stays in place

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Best of both worlds: Tanner, Jacob Groves watch Eastern Washington's magical basketball run from afar while celebrating their own at Oklahoma
Being teammates is nothing new for Jacob and Tanner Groves, which this talented duo from Shadle Park High School is again at Oklahoma. However, as their senior seasons wind down, both realize how special their nearly two seasons in the Big 12 Conference with the Sooners have been. “Obviously, it’s...
nbcrightnow.com
Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 2): An unforgettable game from Julian Strawther, and a home game against Santa Clara before Saturday's showdown at Saint Mary's
Julian Strawther couldn't miss on Saturday at Portland. Strawther and his No. 12 ranked-Gonzaga Bulldogs would gladly take a repeat performance this week. In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former Gonzaga center Richard Fox look back at Strawther's 40-point performance, then break down two big matchups this week – Thursday's home game against Santa Clara and Saturday's showdown against No. 18 Saint Mary's in Moraga, Calif.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women stay at No. 17 in AP poll for second straight week
Upsets around the nation last week forced a lot of change in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, but Gonzaga didn’t budge from its No. 17 ranking. The Zags improved to 21-2 overall and 11-0 in the West Coast Conference after home wins against Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. But they apparently didn’t make an impression with voters.
Comments / 0