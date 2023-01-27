ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ewrestlingnews.com

Road Dogg Praises The Work Of Chad Gable

WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James had some glowing words for the work of Chad Gable. Road Dogg spoke on a recent episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast to single out the Alpha Academy star’s work. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com

SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw

Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
TULSA, OK
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On Possibly Signing Kota Ibushi

Former NJPW star Kota Ibushi is now on the free agent market after his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired. Ibushi previously stated that he expects to talk with AEW once he opens a wrestling school in Japan. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan was asked about Ibushi during an appearance...
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Planning To Produce International Shows

Impact Wrestling’s Head of Talent Relations, Gail Kim, was recently in conversation with Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she shared that the company plans to expand globally in the near future, with shows featuring multiple promotions, international tours, all women’s shows, and more. Here’s what the seven-time TNA...
papermag.com

MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
WAIPAHU, HI
Shine My Crown

Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer

The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
ewrestlingnews.com

Dominik Mysterio On Drawing Influence From Konnan, Finding Success Without Rey

Since aligning himself with The Judgement Day, Dominik Mysterio has found significant success in WWE. While speaking at the pre-WWE Royal Rumble media scrum, Dominik discussed how wrestling icon Konnan has influenced his character, finding success on his own, intergender wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com

Ex-WWE Commentators Say Spanish Announce Table Is Like Kenny From South Park

WWE may have employed several Spanish-speaking commentators over the decades, but these announcers have had to get used to working without a table. For countless matches, the Spanish announce table has been smashed, something that Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich know all about. Speaking in a joint interview for the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Writer Discusses The Process Behind The WWE Draft

There have been sixteen talent drafts in WWE since 2002. Sometimes labeled the “Superstar Shake-Up,” the sporadic event provides surprises for fans and allows for fresh match-ups across the WWE brands. Former WWE writer Chris Dunn spoke about the creative process for the draft in a recent interview with Behind Enemy Lines.
ewrestlingnews.com

RJ City Reveals How He Began Hosting Hey! (EW), More

A Canadian actor and professional wrestler, RJ City is best known as the host of Hey! (EW), a weekly digital series produced by AEW where he interviews several AEW wrestlers in a way that allows them to flaunt their creativity and display different sides of their personalities. While speaking to...
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Discusses Her Success & The Turning Point In Her Career

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was a guest on the most recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke at length about the success she’s achieved over the past few years, including an important moment that occurred before last year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com

Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT (1/31/23)

Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:. The New Day Tag Team Invitational: The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson. Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. Cora...
ORLANDO, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Star Credits Fans For Helping Them Get The Call For Royal Rumble Return

WWE brought back Michelle McCool for this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Superstar was sitting at ringside when her music hit and she got into the ring as the twenty-fifth entrant. She lasted over 13 minutes and eliminated Tamina before she was thrown over the top...

