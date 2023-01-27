Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Praises The Work Of Chad Gable
WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James had some glowing words for the work of Chad Gable. Road Dogg spoke on a recent episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast to single out the Alpha Academy star’s work. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw
Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Possibly Signing Kota Ibushi
Former NJPW star Kota Ibushi is now on the free agent market after his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired. Ibushi previously stated that he expects to talk with AEW once he opens a wrestling school in Japan. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan was asked about Ibushi during an appearance...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Planning To Produce International Shows
Impact Wrestling’s Head of Talent Relations, Gail Kim, was recently in conversation with Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she shared that the company plans to expand globally in the near future, with shows featuring multiple promotions, international tours, all women’s shows, and more. Here’s what the seven-time TNA...
papermag.com
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
What Happened to Colt Johnson From ‘90 Day Fiance’? Wheelchair-Bound After Scary Accident
90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson suffered a scary accident resulting in him being hospitalized for two weeks and wheelchair-bound for the next several months — but what happened to the TLC alum? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s hospitalization.
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
After The Rock Said No To The Royal Rumble, He Took To Instagram To Explain Exactly What He Was Up To
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was absent from the WWE's Royal Rumble, but assured his fans that he was plenty busy with other tasks during the big night.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio On Drawing Influence From Konnan, Finding Success Without Rey
Since aligning himself with The Judgement Day, Dominik Mysterio has found significant success in WWE. While speaking at the pre-WWE Royal Rumble media scrum, Dominik discussed how wrestling icon Konnan has influenced his character, finding success on his own, intergender wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Commentators Say Spanish Announce Table Is Like Kenny From South Park
WWE may have employed several Spanish-speaking commentators over the decades, but these announcers have had to get used to working without a table. For countless matches, the Spanish announce table has been smashed, something that Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich know all about. Speaking in a joint interview for the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Writer Discusses The Process Behind The WWE Draft
There have been sixteen talent drafts in WWE since 2002. Sometimes labeled the “Superstar Shake-Up,” the sporadic event provides surprises for fans and allows for fresh match-ups across the WWE brands. Former WWE writer Chris Dunn spoke about the creative process for the draft in a recent interview with Behind Enemy Lines.
ewrestlingnews.com
RJ City Reveals How He Began Hosting Hey! (EW), More
A Canadian actor and professional wrestler, RJ City is best known as the host of Hey! (EW), a weekly digital series produced by AEW where he interviews several AEW wrestlers in a way that allows them to flaunt their creativity and display different sides of their personalities. While speaking to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Discusses Her Success & The Turning Point In Her Career
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was a guest on the most recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke at length about the success she’s achieved over the past few years, including an important moment that occurred before last year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT (1/31/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:. The New Day Tag Team Invitational: The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson. Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. Cora...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star Credits Fans For Helping Them Get The Call For Royal Rumble Return
WWE brought back Michelle McCool for this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Superstar was sitting at ringside when her music hit and she got into the ring as the twenty-fifth entrant. She lasted over 13 minutes and eliminated Tamina before she was thrown over the top...
Comments / 0