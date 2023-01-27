Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
Kevin Nash Says He Turned Down Appearance At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about turning down WWE’s offer to be at last week’s RAW 30 show on the latest episode of his podcast. He noted that he didn’t want people he didn’t know approaching him about his son, who passed away back in October.
Booker T Explains Why He Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW 30
On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed why he wasn’t featured on WWE RAW 30 last week to help celebrate the anniversary of the show. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he had to make it to Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night to call the NXT broadcast. He said,
Tony Khan Comments On Possibly Signing Kota Ibushi
Former NJPW star Kota Ibushi is now on the free agent market after his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired. Ibushi previously stated that he expects to talk with AEW once he opens a wrestling school in Japan. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan was asked about Ibushi during an appearance...
Arn Anderson Recalls Brian Pillman Being WCW’s Top Babyface, Facing Bobby Eaton
On the latest episode of his ARN podcast, AEW’s Arn Anderson talked about his legendary WCW World Television Championship match with “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton in May of 1991. Anderson also discussed some secrets about the art of color commentary and recalled the rise of Brian Pillman as a top babyface of WCW.
Road Dogg Praises The Work Of Chad Gable
WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James had some glowing words for the work of Chad Gable. Road Dogg spoke on a recent episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast to single out the Alpha Academy star’s work. You can check out some highlights...
WWE News – Logan Paul/Royal Rumble Footage, Sonya Deville, Miz/Woods, McDonagh
On their official Instagram feed, WWE shared a clip of Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event ahead of the YouTube star’s #29 entry into the Men’s Rumble match. You can check out some highlights from the Instagram reel below. On his pre-show mindset: “I swear to...
WWE News: Gunther Hits Milestone As IC Champ, RAW Video Highlights
Intercontinental Champion Gunther has achieved a new milestone in his reign with the belt. Gunther is now in the top ten for longest reigns, hitting 235 days. This surpasses both Pat Patterson’s inaugural run with the belt, and Cody Rhodes’ time as champion in 2011. The next longest-reigning champions are Shelton Benjamin at 244 days during 2004-2005, and The Rock at 264 days.
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Whether Bill Goldberg Had Serious Discussions With TNA In 2003
In 2002, Jeff Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total Nonstop Action (NWA-TNA), which is today’s version of Impact Wrestling. After departing the promotion in 2014, Jarrett founded another new promotion, Global Force Wrestling (GFW). Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003....
Piper Niven Says She Wants A Match With NXT’s Jacy Jayne
WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven has her name back, and now wants a piece of Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne. Niven was called up from NXT UK to RAW in 2021, where she was given the name Doudrop. At last weekend’s Royal Rumble event, Niven was once again called Piper...
Former WWE Writer Discusses The Process Behind The WWE Draft
There have been sixteen talent drafts in WWE since 2002. Sometimes labeled the “Superstar Shake-Up,” the sporadic event provides surprises for fans and allows for fresh match-ups across the WWE brands. Former WWE writer Chris Dunn spoke about the creative process for the draft in a recent interview with Behind Enemy Lines.
The Updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Card Following RAW
On Monday night’s episode of RAW, two Elimination Chamber matches were announced for the eponymous pay-per-view event that will emanate from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While the men’s match will feature the United States Championship on the line, the women’s counterpart will determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.
Roman Reigns’ Rumored WWE Elimination Chamber Opponent
On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Sami Zayn will indeed be challenging Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. He said,. “Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event...
WWE Royal Rumble News: Backstage Mood, Reactions, PPV Running Long
Fightful Select have shared some news and notes from backstage at this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event. – The main event match and the beatdown angle that followed was said to have been a “curtain sellout,” with all eyes from talent and production staff glued to the monitors backstage to watch the story unfold. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were left decimated in the ring at the hands of The Bloodline following Zayn’s chairshot to the Tribal Chief.
New Steve Austin A&E Series To Debut In April
A new A&E series featuring Steve Austin is slated to premiere in a few months. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston is reporting that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will start on Sunday, April 9th for a ten-week run through Sunday, June 11th. The premise of the show is unknown,...
Pat McAfee Addresses WWE Return At The 2023 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
Former NFL athlete and WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee made his surprise return at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in San Antonio, TX. McAfee began appearing on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown for over a year starting in April 2021. On September 7, 2022, WWE announced that McAfee would be taking a hiatus from SmackDown for the foreseeable future in order to join ESPN’s College GameDay, and would return once he’s through with the project.
Gunther On Possible Lesnar Match, Why He Loves Feuding With Sheamus
Gunther has had a hell of a run as the Intercontinental Champion. He had some memorable clashes with Sheamus in 2022, including a five-star match at Clash at the Castle. He also had an outstanding Royal Rumble performance, which included a staredown with Brock Lesnar. Gunther spoke with the Battleground...
