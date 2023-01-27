Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Dodgers: Talent Evaluator Shares on Concern with Bobby Miller
Keith Law of The Athletic wrote a glowing evaluation of Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller, but he did identify one area in which Miller needs to improve.
Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement
The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
Dodgers Land 8 Players on Another Top 100 Prospects List
Keith Law of The Athletic highlighted a group of LA prospects who show high levels of potential.
Who Will Sign Shohei Ohtani? 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
If Shohei Ohtani leaves the Los Angeles Angels via free agency after the conclusion of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, where might the 2021 American League MVP sign? Here are eight potential free agent destinations for the Japanese star.
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Former Indians’ & Pirates’ catcher finds new MLB home
Former Cleveland Indians' and Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher Roberto Perez has reached a free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Tigers Invite 22 Players to Major League Camp
The Tigers first pitchers and catchers workout is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, while the first full squad workout is scheduled for Monday, February 20.
Former Dodger Justin Turner Looks Back at Special 2020 World Series Roster and Team
Former LA third baseman says the 2020 championship team was like none other
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Dodgers: New LA Broadcaster Speaks On The Long Line of Success Within Organization
The Dodgers' latest addition to the broadcast team, Stephen Nelson, shares what he is expecting from LA this upcoming season.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever
The Boston Red Sox swung a trade Monday afternoon. Boston recently designated longtime reliever and former All-Star Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall. Rather than going to waivers, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deal Barnes to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for intriguing left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
Sports World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Announcement
Shohei Ohtani has signed a new sponsorship deal. Ohtani, who's one of the best players in baseball, has signed a new long-term deal with long-term footwear and a new apparel deal with New Balance, per Front Office Sports. As part of his deal, Ohtani will be the first player to wear a cleat ...
