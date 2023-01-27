ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement

The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James

NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever

The Boston Red Sox swung a trade Monday afternoon. Boston recently designated longtime reliever and former All-Star Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall. Rather than going to waivers, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deal Barnes to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for intriguing left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Announcement

Shohei Ohtani has signed a new sponsorship deal. Ohtani, who's one of the best players in baseball, has signed a new long-term deal with long-term footwear and a new apparel deal with New Balance, per Front Office Sports. As part of his deal, Ohtani will be the first player to wear a cleat ...
ANAHEIM, CA

