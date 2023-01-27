ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

WBIR

Yo-Yo Ma to headline new Knoxville festival in May celebrating Appalachian culture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Ears Festival is returning to Knoxville in late March, but that's not all that's in store for 2023. Festival organizers and Visit Knoxville brought people together at the Mill and Mine on Tuesday evening to make a special announcement: there will be a new three-day event coming to World's Fair Park in May that will feature legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Community gathers to mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols on Sunday night at the Old Knox County courthouse. People honored Nichols as the father, skater, photographer and human being that he was. They stopped by to pay their respects to Nichols by leaving skateboards and talking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Austin-East brings community together to raise money for athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East Magnet High School united the community for a charity basketball event to help raise money for their athletics department on Saturday. At the roadrunners' home, alumni started warming up before the basketball game. Tatiana Nelson owns Fully Baked clothing brand and is a 2013 Austin-East alum.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

UT cuts the ribbon on a new 5G research lab

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new research facility that will study applications for 5G technology. Now that the lab's equipment has been installed -- students and faculty can begin research and development using the technology in several areas of interest.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: 4 kids, 1 adult dead after house fire in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is working alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office after four children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 30. The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning. 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI. The TBI said Rogerson was...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sheriff: 'Productive' day clearing contraband from problem-plagued jail center

With help from neighboring agencies, Cocke County authorities staged a contraband raid Monday on the detention center, a facility plagued by problems for years. Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WBIR that deputies found drug paraphernalia, lighters, cell phones, a syringe, tattoo guns and a small amount of marijuana. All are prohibited, but that hadn't stopped inmates from sneaking them in.
COCKE COUNTY, TN

