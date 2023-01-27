Read full article on original website
Yo-Yo Ma to headline new Knoxville festival in May celebrating Appalachian culture
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Ears Festival is returning to Knoxville in late March, but that's not all that's in store for 2023. Festival organizers and Visit Knoxville brought people together at the Mill and Mine on Tuesday evening to make a special announcement: there will be a new three-day event coming to World's Fair Park in May that will feature legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
Knoxville comic book store gives away more than 300 copies of Maus over the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around a year ago, a Knoxville comic book store raised more than $100,000 and gave away more than 1,000 copies of a graphic novel that was removed from the curriculum of McMinn County schools, preventing students from reading it as part of their Holocaust curriculum. They...
UT students award five nonprofits a total of $20,000 as part of a final class assignment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A team of University of Tennessee students gave a total of $20,000 to five nonprofit teams as part of their final class assignment, according to a release from UT. They said the money was given away at the end of a course where students learned about...
Community gathers to mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols on Sunday night at the Old Knox County courthouse. People honored Nichols as the father, skater, photographer and human being that he was. They stopped by to pay their respects to Nichols by leaving skateboards and talking...
South Knoxville site sells for $8 million, could be home to 300 apartments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders hope a pedestrian bridge some day will connect the University of Tennessee over Fort Loudoun Lake with South Knoxville. Developers are already making plans nearby. Records filed with the Knox County Register of Deeds Office show the Ready Mix USA site sold for $8...
Austin-East brings community together to raise money for athletics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East Magnet High School united the community for a charity basketball event to help raise money for their athletics department on Saturday. At the roadrunners' home, alumni started warming up before the basketball game. Tatiana Nelson owns Fully Baked clothing brand and is a 2013 Austin-East alum.
Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
Apartments planned for South Knoxville
Property records show the Ready Mix USA site in South Knoxville has sold for $8 million. It's another piece of the waterfront ripe for redevelopment.
UT cuts the ribbon on a new 5G research lab
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new research facility that will study applications for 5G technology. Now that the lab's equipment has been installed -- students and faculty can begin research and development using the technology in several areas of interest.
KFD: Former Mexican restaurant, market possibly destroyed after overnight fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire likely destroyed a former Mexican restaurant and market on Lonas Drive overnight, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. The first 911 call came in around 2:55 a.m. The caller reported that flames were coming from the roof of a building at 4329 Lonas Drive, KFD said.
TBI: 4 kids, 1 adult dead after house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is working alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office after four children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 30. The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to...
Board says Sevier Co. Utility District president placed on leave for using district resources at his own home
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The president of the Sevier County Utility District, Matt Ballard, was placed on leave Monday after its board of commissioners said he used district resources and employees at his own home, and at the home of a relative. The SCUD Board of Commissioners said they...
KaTom sends letter to Gov. Lee asking state to build 'Exit 408' off I-40 in Sevier Co.
KODAK, Tenn. — KaTom, a restaurant supply company based in Kodak, asked Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of TDOT to build a new exit off I-40 because it's anticipating much more traffic from the planned Buc-ee's in Sevier County. The letter comes after a traffic study anticipated 15,000...
KPD: Large fight with teens at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police broke up a fight involving a large group of kids at West Town Mall. KPD said the fight broke out Saturday night near the Regal Cinemas.
KPD: Man killed after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40 entrance ramp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after police said he crashed his car into a concrete pillar in West Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 East from Bridgedale Drive around 4:40 p.m. Police said a red...
KPD: 13-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after fight at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police took two young teenagers into custody after a fight at West Town Mall Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The fight broke out and involved a "large group of juveniles" around the Regal Cinema, KPD said. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old male....
KCSO: Detroit woman arrested for transporting meth and fentanyl to Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman from Detroit is in custody after Knox County deputies said they found more than a pound of methamphetamine and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a Lyft driver for a traffic...
TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning. 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI. The TBI said Rogerson was...
Sheriff: 'Productive' day clearing contraband from problem-plagued jail center
With help from neighboring agencies, Cocke County authorities staged a contraband raid Monday on the detention center, a facility plagued by problems for years. Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WBIR that deputies found drug paraphernalia, lighters, cell phones, a syringe, tattoo guns and a small amount of marijuana. All are prohibited, but that hadn't stopped inmates from sneaking them in.
