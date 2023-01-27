Vladimir Potapenko, Founder of Magora: “By the End of 2022, We were in the Top Three Leading Mobile App Development Companies in the UK.”

Read full article on original website
Related
Tech Times
Key Investment Group Clean Power Industries Unveils Broad Acquisition Strategy Targeting Clean Tech Startup Simple Solar
In a recent development in the solar industry, key investment group Clean Power Industries LLC has acquired the Clean tech startup Simple Solar founded by Chief Revenue Officer Moe Falah. Simple Solar was hailed as the 44th fastest-growing private company by Inc. Magazine and is the first in a series of Clean Power Industries acquisitions.
Comments / 0