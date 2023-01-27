Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
“Molecular Staple” Discovered That Hinders Cancer Treatment
Error-correcting mechanisms are very important for cells, because with all the cellular activity constantly going on, malfunctions arise all the time. But when it comes to killing cancer cells, it is in the cells’ best interest to induce errors. Radiotherapy and chemotherapy can cause cellular defects by breaking the DNA of the cells. However, some tumour cells have an exceptionally efficient DNA repair machinery that allows them to evade cancer treatment.
Derms Swear By These 2 Serums That Practically Make Dark Spots Disappear
Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.
Why You May Want To Avoid Flaxseed If You Take These Common Medications
Flaxseed's versatile nature is what makes it so therapeutic. However, it's important to pay attention to the medications that you are taking while consuming it.
Age Spots - no need to keep them. Ways to prevent or remove age spots.
Flat brown, gray, or black dots on the skin are age spots. The backs of your hands and your face are typical sun-exposed regions where they develop. The terms liver spots, senile lentigo, solar lentigines, and sun spots are also used to describe age spots. It's not unusual for one age spot to show up or for several to group together, but what to look out for and how to prevent age spots?
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth
When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
Health Experts Say Adding Cinnamon To Your Coffee Can Fight Inflammation And Aid Weight Loss
While there’s a lot of mixed information out there about the health effects of coffee, many experts agree that a daily cup or two can be part of a healthy diet. In fact, some studies show that coffee can even help boost your metabolism and support he...
Dear Doctor: Why would a healthy senior with good cholesterol numbers be advised to take a statin?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 74-year-old woman with good cholesterol numbers and normal blood pressure. I’ve exercised regularly since I was 17 (that’s 57 years), and weigh 98 pounds. I have no history of heart attack or stroke. Still, my doctor is giving me a strong sales pitch to take a statin with no mention of potential harsh side effects and no liver enzyme test. A letter from my doctor’s office states, “Even when your cholesterol levels are at goal, I recommend taking cholesterol medication to reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.”
EatingWell
The #1 Nutrient for Brain Health As You Age, According to a Dietitian
Let's face it, we're all looking for ways to stay sharp as we get older. Whether you watched a loved one struggle with cognitive decline or simply want to be proactive for your own health, we see you. While your daily dose of the trendy Wordle or alternative game app may certainly be keeping your brain engaged, there's another missing link you may want to consider adding to your regular routine: omega-3 fatty acids. Here's everything you need to know about omega-3s and brain health as you age.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
msn.com
Like eating orange? Get serving size guidelines, health risks, and more
Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Livia Dickson ChenThe best way to ingest the orange is together with the bagasse to use all its fiber. To get the benefits of oranges at least one raw orange or 150 mL of its natural juice should be consumed per day.→ See benefits of Orange from this expert→ Love Orange? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
CNBC
What a brain expert eats in a day to boost memory and stay sharp
For neuroscience researcher, Marc Milstein, eating healthy isn't only to keep your body fit and strong but to do the same for your brain. In his book, "The Age-Proof Brain: New Strategies to Improve Memory, Protect Immunity and Fight Off Dementia," Milstein breaks down lifestyle habits that can help keep your brain young no matter your age. Milstein shares with CNBC Make It what he eats throughout the day to boost his memory and stay sharp.
Why you should drink coffee with milk, according to scientists
Immune cells treated with polyphenols and amino acids, were twice as effective at fighting inflammation as cells to which only polyphenols were added, Danish researchers have found.
Niacinamide vs vitamin C: uses, differences, and when to use each in your skincare routine
Unsure when to use niacinamide vs vitamin C? Our expert guide gives you the full lowdown on each ingredient
MedicalXpress
How many daily steps do you need to lose weight?
It's clear that staying active is key to being healthy, and fitness trackers and smartwatches have become popular tools for tracking activity. But just how many steps does someone need to take to lose weight?. That's not such a simple a question. While evidence is limited on exactly how many...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Walnuts vs pecans: which is healthier?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Human Nutritional Science · 3 years of experience · Canada. Both nuts contains healthy (unsaturated) fats are therefore a good source of energy. Pecans tend to have more vitamins, whereas, walnuts tend to have more minerals. Overall, the nutritional profile of pecans and walnuts are quite similar. Both nuts can serve as a great snack.
boldsky.com
Everyday Exercises To Manage Arthritis Pain: What Is The Recommended Amount Of Physical Activity?
Rheumatoid arthritis is the most common form of autoimmune arthritis, where the immune system attacks itself. Autoimmune arthritis can occur in a variety of ways. It has been reported that almost half of the global population suffers from autoimmune arthritis disease, however only 50% receive a proper diagnosis. There are...
msn.com
Lettuce health risks. Get advice from experts.
Lettuce is a not common reported as allergic, but it can be to some people. In general, there are some symptoms, such as oral allergy. As a result, it can be severe, such as anaphylaxis. →See benefits of Lettuce from this expert. → Love Lettuce? Get nutritional facts, tips from...
MedicalXpress
Weight loss and willpower
What does it take to make meaningful, lasting lifestyle changes? Some may argue it takes a fair amount of willpower to develop new habits, but a person can't rely on willpower alone. In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dr. Donald Hensrud, a Mayo Clinic physician specializing in nutrition and editor of "The Mayo Clinic Diet," offers strategies that can help people achieve their weight loss goals.
Home Remedies for Hair
One of the most important components of our bodies and our overall look is our hair. It must remain rock-solid at all times. Since thicker, shinier hair is considered to be a sign of vitality and well-being, many people try to achieve this look. Sadly, a variety of factors, including stress, poor dietary habits, hormonal inconsistencies, and inherited traits, can result in thinning, dull hair. Fortunately, there are many common home remedies and dietary adjustments that can help you get thicker, shinier hair.
technologynetworks.com
Performance of Bioprinted Artificial Skin Shown To Be Equivalent to Conventionally Produced Model
Bioengineered artificial skin has become an increasingly important and reliable platform for researchers to test the safety and efficacy of drugs and cosmetics. It can be produced on a large scale and is a good substitute for animal testing. The most promising technologies for production of in vitro models include 3D bioprinting. Because it is recent, however, its performance has yet to be sufficiently validated in comparison with traditional manually produced models. This was the main aim of a study conducted by researchers at the University of São Paulo’s School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (FCF-USP) in Brazil. The results, reported in an article published in the journal Bioprinting, confirmed that the artificial skin achieved a similar performance.
Comments / 0