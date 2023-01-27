Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Gov. Kotek announces 2023-2025 state budget priorities: Homelessness, recovery, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce her top priorities for the 2023-25 state budget. Some of Kotek's listed priorities included housing and homelessness, mental health/behavioral health, education and child care. "The moment I was sworn into office I promised to take...
Chiropractic Economics
Chiropractor roles expand if Oregon bill passes
Health care staffing shortages in Oregon are forcing a slew of new proposed measures for 2023, one of which is a legislative proposal allowing chiropractors to be listed as medical providers qualified to be attending physicians in workers compensation claims. House Bill 3150 would also “remove limits on duration of...
Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs
Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay open. Prescriptions are an expensive part of Oregonians’ health care, especially for specialty or cancer medications necessary to treat life-threatening illnesses. The highest priced drug in Oregon in 2022 was Carvykti, a new drug that […] The post Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon software company Exterro lays off two-dozen employees after buying Zapproved
Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area. “It is common for synergies to be discovered and...
beckersdental.com
Paramount Dental adds teledentistry services
Health insurance company Paramount has added teledentistry services under its dental insurance plan. The company partnered with TheTeleDentists to provide members 24-hour access to a nationwide network of dentists for virtual visits, according to a Jan. 16 news release. The TeleDentists has more than 300 dentists in its network. The...
focushillsboro.com
Higher Education Experts In Oregon Advise Lawmakers To Go Beyond Data To Remove College Student Hurdles
Students from Oregon who continue their education beyond high school may appear well-prepared on paper, but many encounter difficulties in actually obtaining a degree. During a meeting this week in Salem, legislators heard it as one of the main themes from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission. Higher Education Experts...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land
Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction
Renters and tenant advocates on Monday urged Oregon lawmakers to revive some pandemic eviction protections, while critics warned that restoring those regulations would make landlords raise rent or stop leasing altogether. Senate Bill 799, discussed in the Senate Housing Committee, would postpone evictions for not paying rent for up to 60 days while tenants seek […] The post Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KXL
Oregon Solution To Affordable Housing? Make YOU Pay For It
I surely hope folks frustrated about finding a place to live understand you’re in a government-engineered housing shortage. And now, state lawmakers have a plan to make it even worse. But first, remember how we got here. Urban growth boundaries made land for housing scarce…Oregon did to land, what...
beckersdental.com
Connecticut ranked state with best dental health by Express Dentist, Arkansas ranked last
National dental provider Express Dentist ranked Connecticut as the state with the best dental health and Arkansas as the state with the worst in a recent study. Connecticut was followed by the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Hawaii and New Jersey, rounding out the top five. Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia placed just above Arkansas, ranking 47th to 50th.
State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge
Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Kotek homebuilding target is ambitious, potentially costly and politically fraught, experts say
Gov. Tina Kotek’s first pledge upon taking office, to build 36,000 new Oregon homes annually, sets an ambitious target that experts say could require big spending and a willingness to wade into some of the state’s most contentious debates. It’s been nearly five decades since the state produced...
klcc.org
Oregon higher education officials urge lawmakers to dig beyond data to bridge barriers facing college students
Although the Oregonians who continue on to college after high school may look prepared on paper, many still face challenges when they get there, such as getting up to college-level courses or completing a degree. That was one of the key messages from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission at a legislative hearing in Salem this week.
beckersdental.com
3 Gen4 Dental Partners moves in 11 days
Here are three moves from Gen4 Dental Partners that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 18:. 1. Gen4 Dental Partners acquired Tennessee dental practice Nashville Aesthetic Dentistry. 2. Gen4 Dental Partners added Comfort Dental of Clinton in Utah to its network. 3. Gen4 Dental Partners added four Utah-based dentist partners...
Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms
Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination. Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
beckersdental.com
Sage Dental 2-year recap: 9 big moves
Sage Dental, based in Boca Raton, Fla., supports more than 85 practices across Florida and Georgia. Here are nine notable moves involving the DSO since 2021. Sage Dental acquired six new dental practices in Florida to push its number of affiliated locations past 65. The DSO appointed David Tripp as...
focushillsboro.com
Here Is The Data Of State Workers That Are Not Actually Employed In Oregon
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge increase in the number of individuals working remotely, in part out of need and in part because technology had evolved to a sufficient degree to make it possible. Many employees were invited back to the workplace, or in some cases ordered back, after the worst of the epidemic had passed.
beckersdental.com
3 ways Guardian Dentistry Partners grew in 2022
Guardian Dentistry Partners has reached 115 partners, according to a Jan. 18 news release shared with Becker's from the dental partnership organization. Here are three ways Guardian Dentistry Partners grew in 2022:. 1. Guardian Dentistry Partners entered the Maryland market, making it the 11th state in its network. 2. The...
opb.org
Farmers, gardeners collaborate on dry farming in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will convene on Feb. 8 to discuss dry farming techniques and the results from trials using the method. Dry farming employs techniques like utilizing moisture stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. We learn more about how dry farming is used in Western Oregon from Amy Garrett, the board president of the Dry Farming Institute, and Lucas Nebert, a research associate at OSU.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
