Oregon State

Chiropractic Economics

Chiropractor roles expand if Oregon bill passes

Health care staffing shortages in Oregon are forcing a slew of new proposed measures for 2023, one of which is a legislative proposal allowing chiropractors to be listed as medical providers qualified to be attending physicians in workers compensation claims. House Bill 3150 would also “remove limits on duration of...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay open. Prescriptions are an expensive part of Oregonians’ health care, especially for specialty or cancer medications necessary to treat life-threatening illnesses. The highest priced drug in Oregon in 2022 was Carvykti, a new drug that […] The post Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
beckersdental.com

Paramount Dental adds teledentistry services

Health insurance company Paramount has added teledentistry services under its dental insurance plan. The company partnered with TheTeleDentists to provide members 24-hour access to a nationwide network of dentists for virtual visits, according to a Jan. 16 news release. The TeleDentists has more than 300 dentists in its network. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land

Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction

Renters and tenant advocates on Monday urged Oregon lawmakers to revive some pandemic eviction protections, while critics warned that restoring those regulations would make landlords raise rent or stop leasing altogether.  Senate Bill 799, discussed in the Senate Housing Committee, would postpone evictions for not paying rent for up to 60 days while tenants seek […] The post Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Solution To Affordable Housing? Make YOU Pay For It

I surely hope folks frustrated about finding a place to live understand you’re in a government-engineered housing shortage. And now, state lawmakers have a plan to make it even worse. But first, remember how we got here. Urban growth boundaries made land for housing scarce…Oregon did to land, what...
OREGON STATE
beckersdental.com

Connecticut ranked state with best dental health by Express Dentist, Arkansas ranked last

National dental provider Express Dentist ranked Connecticut as the state with the best dental health and Arkansas as the state with the worst in a recent study. Connecticut was followed by the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Hawaii and New Jersey, rounding out the top five. Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia placed just above Arkansas, ranking 47th to 50th.
ARKANSAS STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge

Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
beckersdental.com

3 Gen4 Dental Partners moves in 11 days

Here are three moves from Gen4 Dental Partners that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 18:. 1. Gen4 Dental Partners acquired Tennessee dental practice Nashville Aesthetic Dentistry. 2. Gen4 Dental Partners added Comfort Dental of Clinton in Utah to its network. 3. Gen4 Dental Partners added four Utah-based dentist partners...
UTAH STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms

Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination.  Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
beckersdental.com

Sage Dental 2-year recap: 9 big moves

Sage Dental, based in Boca Raton, Fla., supports more than 85 practices across Florida and Georgia. Here are nine notable moves involving the DSO since 2021. Sage Dental acquired six new dental practices in Florida to push its number of affiliated locations past 65. The DSO appointed David Tripp as...
BOCA RATON, FL
focushillsboro.com

Here Is The Data Of State Workers That Are Not Actually Employed In Oregon

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge increase in the number of individuals working remotely, in part out of need and in part because technology had evolved to a sufficient degree to make it possible. Many employees were invited back to the workplace, or in some cases ordered back, after the worst of the epidemic had passed.
OREGON STATE
beckersdental.com

3 ways Guardian Dentistry Partners grew in 2022

Guardian Dentistry Partners has reached 115 partners, according to a Jan. 18 news release shared with Becker's from the dental partnership organization. Here are three ways Guardian Dentistry Partners grew in 2022:. 1. Guardian Dentistry Partners entered the Maryland market, making it the 11th state in its network. 2. The...
MARYLAND STATE
opb.org

Farmers, gardeners collaborate on dry farming in Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will convene on Feb. 8 to discuss dry farming techniques and the results from trials using the method. Dry farming employs techniques like utilizing moisture stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. We learn more about how dry farming is used in Western Oregon from Amy Garrett, the board president of the Dry Farming Institute, and Lucas Nebert, a research associate at OSU.
CORVALLIS, OR

