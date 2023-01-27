Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
KISS announce support act for final UK tour
KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
Chronic Law, Valiant’s ‘Darkness,’ And 10 More New Songs
Jamaican music is off to a strong start with some really great singles to match the hope and determination that typically mark the first few weeks of the new year. This single is a good look for Dancehall and a great production by Droptop records. To have dancehall’s most consistent artist over the last two years, Chronic Law, on a track with the hottest artist, currently Valiant, is a major win for the genre. As always, Valiant is on point and inventive with the melody, to the point we can forget the song called Darkness is speaking about dark realities. The tone of the chorus and verses have a high-frequency feeling that give the usually dark ‘chappa’ lifestyle a more textured sound and feel as a result. (GT)
Are bands dead? How solo stars took over the charts
When David Crosby helped found the Byrds, the idea of being in a band like the Beatles was intoxicating. The musician, who died last week, and his bandmates were so obsessed with the Beatles that they watched A Hard Day’s Night and went straight out to buy the same instruments.
Tributes paid after Television icon Tom Verlaine dies, aged 73
Tom Verlaine – the singer, guitarist and songwriter best known for leading seminal New York rock band Television – has died at the age of 73. His passing was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith (daughter of Patti Smith), who said in a press release that Verlaine succumbed to a “brief illness” on Saturday (January 28). “He died peacefully in New York City,” she wrote, “surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed.”
Agent Sasco, Wife Nicole Campbell To Be Appointed ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ Ambassadors For Jamaica
Dancehall star Agent Sasco, and his wife Nicole Campbell, have been tipped to be appointed ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ ambassadors for Jamaica. Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Pearnel Charles Jr. announced plans to co-opt the couple to the national agriculture promotion campaign, after touring their 20-acre Mulberry Valley Estate eco and agri-tourism property in Friendship Gap, St. Mary, on Thursday.
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
Natasha Lyonne on the real reason she got kicked out of boarding school
You've seen Natasha Lyonne in Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll. In her new show, Poker Face, she plays an amateur detective who's profane, smokes, drinks, and always gets her man. She's so convincing in the role that we're worried she might figure out Peter's terrible crimes before the interview is over.
No More ‘Bruk Days’ For Valiant: Artist Dominates January With Nine Songs In The Top 10
Valiant – C.A.L. (Cut All Losses) According to YouTube, Valiant picked up 11.6 million views in January from Jamaican viewers on the platform, outshining other artists like Chronic Law, who was second with 10.6 million views, Kraff, with 5.76 million views, Skeng, with 4.5 million views, and Vybz Kartel, with 4.12 million views.
Adama Niane Dies: ‘Lupin’, ‘Baise-Moi’ & ‘Get In’ Actor Was 56
Adama Niane, the French actor from Baise-Moi, Get In and Lupin, has died. He was 56. Omar Sy, who co-starred with Niane in the Netflix series Lupin, shared a message on Twitter following news of the actor’s death. “I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of Adama Niane, an immense actor alongside whom I had the chance and the pleasure of playing,” Sy wrote in French. “A man of rare benevolence… May his soul rest in peace.” A cause for his death has not been reported at the moment. Get In film director Olivier Abbou also shared news of Niane’s death...
JaRIA To Expand Outside Kingston For Reggae Month
The Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) is expanding its geographical footprint beyond Kingston during reggae month this February. The news was confirmed with the unveiling of its 2023 reggae month calendar on Monday afternoon. “JaRIA has always intended to expand its operations outside of Kingston and has previously conducted seminars...
Danny Browne Raises Concern About Some New Jamaican Artists, Producers Failing To Register Their Copyrights
Former Main Street Records producer Haldane “Danny” Browne has lamented the fact that there are recording artists and producers in Jamaica, who are in a precarious position, as they have not registered their ownership of their copyrighted music. Browne, who is Chairman of the Jamaica Music Society (JAMMS),...
Irie FM 2023 Music Awards Set For March 1
Reggae radio Irie FM has announced that the nomination process for its 2023 Music Awards is currently underway. The awards ceremony is set for Wednesday, March 1, and is part of the station’s bid to continue its mission to honour Jamaicans in music. Irie FM, which is Jamaica’s leading...
Patti Smith pens heartfelt Tom Verlaine tribute: “There was no one like Tom”
Patti Smith has paid tribute to late Television frontman Tom Verlaine in a new essay. The singer, guitarist and songwriter died last weekend (January 28), aged 73, following a “brief illness”. His passing was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith (daughter of Patti) in a press release, which said...
I-Octane Shares Why He Relocated From Jamaica To Florida: “Mi Nuh Have No Regrets”
Dancehall’s Hot Rass I-Octane has outlined the reasons he opted to relocate from Jamaica to Florida, among them, disloyal music selectors and producers, but also the fact that he already had massive accomplishments such as dominating the biggest stage shows, and contracts with the biggest corporate brands in Jamaica.
Trevor Noah, Grammys Producer Tease Live Show: “It’s Going to Be the Most Star-Studded Room”
The 2023 Grammy Awards will feature live performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige and Luke Combs. But will Beyoncé be in the building? Will Adele or Kendrick Lamar hit the stage? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, host Trevor Noah and executive producer Ben Winston discuss Sunday’s show, how they’re dealing with the decline in awards show ratings and Beyoncé’s potentially record-breaking moment.More from The Hollywood ReporterHarry Styles Set to Perform at 2023 GrammysOscars Op-Ed: Why Surprise Nominee Andrea Riseborough Is Unlikely to Face Sanctions for Unusual CampaignOscars: Film Academy "Conducting a Review" Amid...
Sizzla Says Burning DJ Khaled’s Plaques Was “Vanity…Vexation Of The Soul”
Reggae/Dancehall superstar Sizzla Kalonji has extended the olive branch to DJ Khaled after causing an uproar just over a month ago by burning two platinum plaques that the Palestinian-American producer mailed to him for his contribution on the Grateful (2017) and Father of Asad (2019) albums. Kalonji, who spoke with...
